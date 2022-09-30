Uganda's Omollo elected Africa Golf Confederation president

Uganda's Johnson Omollo is the new president of Africa’s supreme amateur golfing body, the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC).

Omollo, who has served as the Vice President since 2013 under Zambia’s Joe Malanje and later on Mauritius’ Christophe Currie, was elected during the AGC Council meeting held at El Gouna Golf Club in Hurghada, Egypt on Thursday.

Omollo received majority votes against outgoing president Currie who was elected four years ago in Mauritius.

A former Uganda Golf Union (UGU) chairman for the 2015/2016 season, Omollo will serve as president of the continental body for four years.

He will be assisted by two vice presidents - Ghassan Kabbany of Egypt who will represent the North while Zimbabwe’s Michael Chikwana will represent the south.

Some new regional representative posts were created.

Mohammed Aziz of Tunisia will represent Region One and Region Two will be represented by Taqi Mohammed Sankoh of Siera Leone.

Region Three and Four will be represented by Martin Ahanda of Cameroon and Dr Chris Martin of Tanzania respectively.

Region Five, formerly Zone Six, will be under Christopher Mulenga of Zambia.

The bi-annual council meeting which coincided with the ongoing Africa Amateur Team Golf Championship was attended by officials from 21 countries where Omollo was proposed by Zambia Golf Union and seconded by Tunisia.