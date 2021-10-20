Uganda's Akope wins Nyali Safari Tour title

Uganda's Deo Akope

Uganda's Deo Akope poses with the trophy after winning the fourth leg of the 2021/22 Safari Tour at Nyali Golf and Country Club course on October 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Before his back-to-back birdies ennroute home, Akope, one of the most experienced professional golfers in Uganda and East Africa and who also doubles up as the resident professional at Uganda Golf Club Kitante and the captain of the professional Golfers Association of Uganda, had picked up a double bogey at the 417-yards par four-16th hole
  • Akope's level par 71 in the final round gave him a four rounds total of two under par 282, to take home Sh314,348 which included bonus money of Sh104,348
  • Indiza, also fired level par 71 in the final round for a total of level par 284 to tie with Ngige in second place

Two birdies at the last two holes of the final round saw Uganda’s Deo Akope clinch the fourth leg of the 2021/22 Safari Tour Golf series at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Wednesday.

