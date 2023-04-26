Two Kenyan youngsters win US golf scholarships

Two of Kenya’s leading junior golfers Channelle Wangari of Vet Lab Sports Club and Nyali Golf and Country Club based Andrew Wahome have won the Congaree Global Golf Initiative Scholarships.

The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), through the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), received an invitation in September 2022 to nominate players to the 2023 Congaree Global Golf Initiative (CGGI).

The CGGI is an immersive collegiate preparatory programme tailored to high school students from the US and abroad with ambitions of playing golf at the collegiate level.

At the CGGI, selected participants are invited to attend an all-expense paid, one-week summer session at Congaree.

The programme is designed to provide CGGI participants with the highest level of golf coaching, academic counselling, mentorship and ongoing support to enhance their opportunities for success when applying for college.

The majority of CGGI participants in the first four classes received golf scholarship offers from accredited four-year colleges and universities and 95 percent enrolled in college.

They expect similar results from their 2021 and 2022 participants.

The honorary Secretary of the Junior Golf Foundation Rachel Chebukati said in a press release that, JGF issued a call to members to submit applications for consideration to the program and 16 entries were received.

Six entries which met the requirements were submitted to the Congaree Foundation.

“We are pleased to announce that of the forty-eight (48) available awards globally, Kenyan juniors won two (2) scholarship awards. These awards were won by Chanelle Wangari and Andrew Wahome, who are both JGF members and have represented Kenya in the National Junior Golf Team. A hearty congratulations to Chanelle and Andrew for this great achievement. We wish them every success in the program,” said Chebukati.

She said JGF is committed to the development of junior golf in Kenya and college golf is an important pathway that remains key to transitioning a junior golfer to a top amateur or professional golfer.