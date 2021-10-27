Two brand new cars up for grabs at Muthaiga's Chairman’s Prize

Two brand new cars will be up for grabs this weekend at Muthaiga Golf Club where the club chairman, Ronald Meru is hosting the 2021 Chairman’s Prize.

The two cars, courtesy of Windsor Motors and Hyundai Caetano Kenya, are among the highlights of the week-long Chairman’s prize which started with the Caddies and staff tournament held on Monday.

In addition, Meru has also invited the top 10 pros in the Safari Tour Order of Merit and Muthaiga based pros to battle it out for a two-day event, whose first round was played on Wednesday, while the final event is on Thursday.

At stake for the pros will be Sh300,000 which Meru said was a consolation to them, since the fifth leg of the Tour, which was to take place at Leisure Lodge, was cancelled at the last minute. On the other hand, Meru will also donate some money to the Muthaiga Golf Club Junior Simba league.

Muthaiga based professionals include Nelson Mudanyi, Frank Matilo, Mutahi Kibugu, Brian Njoroge and Jeff Kubwa, all of whom have been featuring in the Safari Tour.

The rest of the pros will be Greg Snow, Ganeev Giddie, David Wakhu, Simon Ngige, Edwin Mudanyi, Dismas Indiza, Erick Ooko, Samuel Njoroge, Mohit Mediratta, Jacob Okello and Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi.

The winner will take home Sh60,000 and the second and third placed pros will pocket Sh40,000 and Sh30,000 with the bottom player taking home Sh12,500.

Joining the pros will be top junior player Taimur Malik, who has featured in several Safari Tour tournaments.

For the Saturday event, which will feature club members and guests of the chairman, at least 250 players are isted to battle it for some fabulous prizes, while the chairman has also lined up a number of social activities during the event, which has received support from a host of corporates such as SBM Bank, NCBA Bank, KPC, EABL, Crown Paints, Coca Cola, Windsor Motors, Nestle Foods, KCB, Safari, Jamii Telkom, CIPLA, Dhanji Raghwani and HACO among many others.

“We will also have two cars at stake as special prizes for any player holing in one at the par three-13th and the second hole courtesy of Windsor Motors and Hyundani Caetano Kenya. There will also entertainment by Dr. Ofweneke and DJ 33 Beats," said Meru, who said the dressing code during the prize giving ceremony will be cultural wear.

At Machakos Golf Club, the Machaksos School Alumni Association (MSAA) has embarked on fundraising activities to raise funds for the school’s various projects.

The activities include fund raising golf tournaments to held in various parts of the country, one of which is due this weekend at the Machakos Golf Club situated not far from the school.

The other golf event will take place at Kenya Railway Golf Club in Nairobi on December 18. MSAA chairman rtd. Justice Philip Waki said other fundraising activities will include direct contributions from the alumni members numbering 13, and former teachers and staff of the school, who are co-opted as associates members of the old students association.

“Several corporates institutions, Kenyans of goodwill and alumni members have generously sponsored this weekend’s event where the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club is expected to be packed to capacity. We also welcome non players or golfers to come and share the spirit of giving back to society," said Justice Waki.

Entry fee for the golf tournament will be Sh2,500 per player which can be paid to the club before teeing off.

The current alumni association was registered on October 19, 2019 to replace the moribund Machakos School Old Boys Association (MSOBA).

“Since its inception, MSAA has made enormous strides in giving the alumni a vibrant forum for fellowship, but more importantly, an opportunity for giving back to the society by contributing to the development of the school," added Waki.

Over 100 players have so far listed their names to play, though more are expected to play as post entries tto he event being a charity event and open to any golfer.