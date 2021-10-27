Two brand new cars up for grabs at Muthaiga's Chairman’s Prize

David Wakhu

David Wakhu poses with trophy after winning the third leg of the Safari Tour at Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha on October 13, 2021.

By  Larry Ngala

  • The winner will take home Sh60,000 and the second and third placed pros will pocket Sh40,000 and Sh30,000 with the bottom player taking home Sh12,500.
  • Joining the pros will be top junior player Taimur Malik, who has featured in several Safari Tour tournaments.

Two brand new cars will be up for grabs this weekend at Muthaiga Golf Club where the club chairman, Ronald Meru is hosting the 2021 Chairman’s Prize.

