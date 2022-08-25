Top amateurs face-off in Malindi Open

Top amateurs will this weekend face-off at the par 70 Malindi Golf Club course in the inaugural Malindi Open golf tournament.

With the freshly-minted Karen Challenge champion Njoroge Kibugu absent, the focus will be on rest of the national team players in action.

Kibugu, who won the Karen Challenge trophy with an impressive score of five under par 211 gross, is heading to the United States of America for studies. The Karen Challenge was his last Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event.

“I have decided to go to the USA for college and will definitely play a bit of golf there,’’ said Kibugu, who won the Karen event by just one shot from Nyali’s Adel Balala.

This weekend’s field of 65 players at the lush Malindi Golf Club course includes most of the national team players who are preparing for the All Africa Team Golf Championship in Cairo Egypt.

“I am very happy that we have a good field for the inaugural tournament in Malindi. Up country players have continued with their support for the KAGC that are now played across the country," said Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Tournament Director Philip Ochola, who is also the KGU Vice Chairman.

"This will give the national team players a good test, with the windy conditions at the sea level likely to favour Coast-based golfers. It will however be good for those heading to Cairo as well."

Leading the national team challenge will be Nyali-based Adel Balala who is also the current Kenya Amateur Stroke Play champion and who is among those likely to be favoured by the windy condition at the sea-side Malindi course which is at its best condition following the recent rains.

Kenya Amateur Match Play Champion Dennis Maara of Limuru, John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club, Ebill Omollo (Vet Lab), Sammy Mulama (Golf Park), and Isaac Makokha among others will also be in contention.

Kenya-based Uganda national team player Michael Alunga, Railway’s Fidelis Kimanzi, Carl Wambasi, Robert Odero and Edgar Brian as well as two juniors Chrispine Awuor and Steve Orinda of Vet Lab will also be in Malindi.

Leading Coast-based golfers will be Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Gurbux Singh, Coast Open champion William Kaguta, Henry Kamau, John Timbe and Omar Lewa.