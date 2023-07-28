Top amateur Karanga leads quarter-finals dash at Rift Valley Resort

Top amateur golfer, Michael Karanga, has become the first player to reach the quarter-finals of the 2023 Kenya Amateur Match Play Golf Championship at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort Naivasha.

This year, the Match Play Championship is marking 101 years since it was started. The Coast Open golf tournament (also known as Barry Cup) is the oldest tournament in Kenya, having been first played in 1913. This year’s tournament was played last Saturday.

Before the round of 16 of the 2023 Kenya Amateur Match Play Golf Championship at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort Naivasha, newly crowned Coast Open winner, Karanga, had beaten home player Francis Njenga 5-3 in the round of 32.

Now holding the new course record of seven under par 64 at the Mombasa Golf Club which he set on Sunday on the way to winning his sixth KAGC title, Karanga is looking for an entry to next year’s Magical Kenya Open, as well as the KAGC Order of Merit title. This year, the KAGC series features 26 tournaments.

In the quarter-final matches which will be played this morning, Karanga faces Kelvin Barasa from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort, who beat Vet Lab’s Mikael Kihara 4-3.

The biggest casualty of the second round was defending champion Dennis Maara who was knocked out by Muthaiga Golf Club’s teenager, Taimur Malik, who won 5-3 after leading by four holes at the 14th hole.

Earlier, Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club lost to Josphat Rono of Golf Park in the round of 32 to exit the championship.

Rono later sent Kiambu’s Elvis Muigua packing with a two-hole victory three-up at the turn.

Besides champion Maara, other top players knocked out earlier at the round of 32 stage included Vipingo Ridge’s Adel Balala who lost to Ruiru Sports Club player Ben Omondi at the 21st hole.

Balala had been leading by three holes up to the 15th, but Omondi managed to turn tables on him to eventually drew level and forced the three extra holes.

Uganda’s Joseph Cwinyaai was among the players who went out in the first round, having lost to home player Kelvin Barasa 3-2.

Only one Ugandan, Godfrey Nsubuga, survived in the round of 16 and will take on Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo in the quarter-finals Saturday.

Omollo beat Tanzania’s Jay Nathwani 2-1 while Nsubuga won also 2-1 against the hot charging Carl Wambasi.

The other Ugandan player who had made his way to the round of 16 is Ibrahim Bagalana, but he was eventually stopped by Frank Munyua of Ruiru Sports Club with a 5-3 margin.

A total of 69 players had competed in a 36-hole qualifying round on Thursday, from which the top 32 players made it to the knock-out stage.