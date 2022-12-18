Omore wins Sunset Festival in Kisumu

High handicapper Tito Omore was in a class of his own during the weekend’s Sunset Golf Festival at the much-improved Nyanza Golf Club’s par 70 course where a field of 87 golfers converged for the Sunset Golfing Society-hosted grand finale.

Thanks to a brilliant score of 25 points in the opening nine, Omore, returned an impressive 40 points to claim the overall title.

“This is my first major event to win since my victory in the Mika Electronic Golf day tournament last year. The course is currently in great condition thanks to our departed Captain Jerry Onyach who passed on last week. Onyach did a lot of work including using his personal equipment to make sure that the course is in good condition, and I dedicate this victory to him,’’ said Omore.

Playing off handicap 32, Omore parred four holes and birdied the eighth at the front nine for a strong 25 points. And despite a disastrous back nine which included a scratch at the par five-14th for 14 points, 40 points was more than what he needed to claim victory in the event which wound up a successful season for the Sunset Golfing Society.

Taking the men’s title with a score of 34 points after beating second-placed David Omollo, and Joseph Ogidi was Ishmael Noo. In fourth place was Nicholas Odhimabo on 33 points.

Leading the ladies was Elizabeth Akinyi with a score of 33 points. In second place was Tabitha Ojwang on 29 points while Christine Riaro was third on 27 points.

The Sunset seniors were led by Paul Otieno with 30 points, one better than Maurice Kanjejo. Ameet Shah posted the day’s second best score of the day, 38 points to lead the guests where Nishal Shah was second on 35 points after beating Amrish Patel on countback.

Walter Onyino took the longest drive for the men and Caroline Kadikinyi emerged the ladies winner while the nearest to prize winner was Ishmael Noo. Also playing along with the amateurs were seven professionals where Golf Park’s Joseph Karanja carded three over par 73. He earned Sh60,000 while finishing second was Railway’s George Felix on 77. Felix earned Sh45,000. The pros also conducted a golf clinic to 28 potential golfers.

This year, the event was sponsored by Tourism Fund, Kenya Tourism Board through the Magical Kenya, EABL, Riley Falcon Security, Safaricom, Africa Inuka Hopsital, the VIP Hotel, Nupea, and Maryland Hotel.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony that was also attended by Kisumu County Deputy Governor Dr Mathew Owili, Tourism Fund’s Director – Strategy and Resource Mobilisation Eden Odhiambo said the fund in partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board, EABL and the Kenya Golf Union will be ensuring that the Sunset Golf Festival becomes the newest tourism product in Kisumu County.

“Cultural Tourism and culinary experience will be showcased in next year’s tournament where we intend to bring not just golfers from across East Africa but also over 600 guests,’’ said Odhiambo.

Sunset Chairman James Ondigo appealed to Nyanza Golf Club members to support future Sunset Golf Festival events, saying Nyanza region is the home of Sunset Golfing Society and therefore the society expects big support by the local golfers.

He said besides supporting needy students, the Society would like the Nyanza region to support junior Golf program which he said was the only to boost the number of golfers not only in the region but the country as a whole.