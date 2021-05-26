Tiger Woods seen without walking boot in Florida girl's Instagram post

In this file photo US golfer Tiger Woods smiles while speaking to the press at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland on June 24, 2014. Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion recovering from injuries suffered last month in a car crash, is making a comeback in golfing videogames, announcing a new deal on March 16, 2021 with 2K.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Woods, who suffered severe leg injuries in a one-car crash in California in February, was on crutches with a compression stocking but no walking boot on his right leg.
  • The photo was posted by 10-year-old Luna Perrone, who calls herself in her Instagram profile "One tough girl battling Ewing's Sarcoma (rare bone cancer)" and a "soccer legend."

Los Angeles, United States

