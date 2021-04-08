Revealed: What caused Tiger Woods road accident

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies gather evidence from the car that golf legend Tiger Woods was driving when seriously injured in a rollover accident on February 23, 2021 in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Rescuers used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate him from the car where he reportedly sustained major leg injuries. Law enforcement reports that there was no evidence of impairment. He was in town to participate in The Genesis Invitational golf tournament.

Photo credit: David McNew | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Woods's SUV was travelling at up to 87 miles (140 kilometers) an hour before it flew off the road and flipped several times during the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes, leaving the 15-time major champion with a shattered right leg.

Los Angeles, United States

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Sevens humiliate Uganda to settle for Plate in Dubai

  2. Medical appeal launched for ailing ex-Kenya 7s coach Ayimba

  3. Guardiola overwhelmed by Bielsa's 'magical man' tribute

  4. Harambee Starlets squad for Zambia friendly out

  5. Mourinho: Spurs' 6-1 win at Man Utd was freak result

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.