Three Kenyan pros head to Ivory Coast for Open

Justus Madoya in action during the penultimate round of the sixth leg of the Safari Tour at the par 71 Great Rift Valley Golf Resort on January 15, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • This is the first time Kenyan pros have been invited to the Cote D’Ivore after a long time.  
  • There will be prize money for the top 30 players and the overall winner will take home 8,689 Euro (about Sh1,216, 460), while the 30th place player will take home 160 Euros (about Sh22,400).

Three Kenyan professionals left early Sunday morning for Yamaoussoukro, Cote D’Ivoire for the Open Championship set for April 21 to 24.

