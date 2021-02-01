Thiongo wins Captain's Prize

Handicap 21 golfer Anthony Thiongo overcome a strong challenge from a huge field of 302 golfers to claim the overall title in the 2020 Captain’s (Fred Ikana) prize golf tournament.

Thiongo carded an impressive score of 40 points, which included a number of pars. He, however had to beat men winner Joseph Wainaina on countback, while Julius Ngonga was second on 39 points.

Finishing third also with a good score of 38 points was Simon Mwangi, while Tabby Mungai emerged the lady winner with a score of 37 points after beating Mwongeli Nzioka on countback and Wairimu Thande coming home third on 36 points.

Winning the nines were James Kihiu on 22 points and George Karuri who carded 20 points. In the guest category, P. Gitare returned 39 points.

Outgoing captain Fred Ikana said the committee had started the year 2020 with a bang having organised a number of events, which attracted big entries and the golf calendar was full, until Covid-19 struck.

“We were also able to successfully launch our irrigation project and have great plans for the bunkers. Soon all our bunkers shall resemble the beautiful sandy beaches of the coast. Those who dread getting into bunkers have no reason to fear’’ said Ikana.

Muthee ladies winner

At Thika Sports Club, veteran golfer Dr Davis Nyamu Njoka beat a big field of 202 golfers to emerge the overall winner of the NCBA 2021 golf series first leg.

Playing off handicap 25, Njoka carded a fine front nine score of 23 points, before winding the event with a score of 20 points at the back nine for an excellent score of 43 points, beating men winner B.M. Kimani by three points.

Winston Kimani, also on 40 points having been beaten by B.M. Kimani, finished second in the men’s section, while Marieh Muthee took the ladies title after posting 37 points, beating second placed Lucy Maina on countback.

Leading the sponsors was A Kipkoti on 35 Points, while former Daily Nation Foreign News Editor, Henry Owuor won the first nine on 23 points and the second nine winner was B. Mahui on 20 points.

Moses Mburu and Julia Maina won the longest drive, while winning the nearest to pin was Daniel Wokabi and Rose Kangethe.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Memorial tourney

At Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu, lady golfer Joyce Osike combined 19 and 24 points for a total of 43 points to emerge the overall winner of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Memorial golf tournament at the weekend.

She beat men winner Joram Ocholla by one point, while former Kakamega Golf Club chairman Eliud Siganga was second in the men’s section with a score of 39 points.

Finishing a distant third with 36 points after beating Paul Otieno on countback was Nishal Shah, while Willis Wasala also on 36 was fifth. In the ladies category, Selestin Lydia carded 35 points to claim the first prize after beating Betty Shikuku, who had also posted 35 points on countback.

Leading the guests was Heronim Ikhohoro with a score of 37 points, beating Elly Barno by one point. James Akhonya was third on 34 after beating Ken Ngumbao on countback, while Oburu Odinga was the senior winner with 39 points.

Lucals Nyambogo JNR. claimed the junior title with a brilliant score of 42 points. In the pro category, local pro David Odhiambo fired one over par 71 to win by a shot from Ken Abuto, while Richard Ainley was third on three over par 73.

At Royal Nairobi, the pair of E.Kinisu and J Konyango posted a total of 49 points to top the qualifying list in the first leg of the 2021 International pairs qualifying series where J.Oballah and E. Oballah were second on 47 points.

Finishing third was Musa Kipingor and David Gaitho on 43 points after beating R.M. Mugambi and S.M. Otieno on countback. Completing the list was the pair of Stanley Kirui and Reuben Langaton 42 points.