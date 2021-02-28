Teen sensation Wangari wins Kabete Ladies Open

Channelle Wangari tees off during the 2021 Kabete Ladies Open at the Vet Lab Sports Club course on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Bronze nett winner was Racheal Kimani on 73, winning by a shot from Rose Mwarania, while Mary Kabuga was third on 75 nett and Susan Ngure on 76 nett was fourth.
  • David Karuga carded 38 points to win by one point from Nelson Nyoike, while Roy Bore on 37 was third. Winning the nines were Pray Patel on 21 and Chrisphine Owuor who also carded 21 points.

Junior golfer Channelle Wangari was in her best form during the weekend as she beat a field of over 150 players at her home course, Vet Lab Sports Club course, to claim the Silver Division gross title in the 2021 Kabete Ladies Open.

