Teen sensation Wangari wins Kabete Ladies Open

Junior golfer Channelle Wangari was in her best form during the weekend as she beat a field of over 150 players at her home course, Vet Lab Sports Club course, to claim the Silver Division gross title in the 2021 Kabete Ladies Open.

Playing off handicap five, the 14-year-old Wangari posted gross 39 in the front nine and 37 at the back nine for an impressive 76 gross to beat Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru by five shots.

“I am very happy winning the ladies event, though I had a good chance of winning with a better and low score if I did not bogey four holes and made only one birdie.

My take off from the tee is excellent as I have been practising a lot, though I still need to work on my approach shots. I was struggling with anything from 100 yards to the green, but I am going to work on it as I continue with my practise sessions," said Wangari.

She said though the Vet Lab course was playing long, she is used to it and had no problem at all with the distance.

“I was getting where I really wanted to be with my tee shots save for my approach shots," added Wangari, who said would like to play in more ladies' open events in order to improve her game.



On the other hand, the Kiambu-based Wanjiru, currently playing off handicap four, had posted 81 gross to finish second just a shot better than Faith Ontune from the Africa Golf Program. Home player Mercy Nyanchama carded 84 to finish in fourth place.

Taking the bronze title in the tournament sponsored by Miliki Space, Sense of Africa, EABL, Crown Paints, Farners Choice and Friends of the Lady Captain, was Jane Wokabi, who carded 95 gross, to beat another junior Bianca Ngecu on countback as Joyce Murigi on 96 gross was third, while finishing fourth was Rose Catherine on 97 gross.

In the Silver division nett section, Frankie Gichuru posted nett 72 to win by a shot from Rachel Nderi with Petty Kigwe and another junior Belinda Wanjiru on 74 and 75 nett finishing third and fourth places respectively.

The Bronze nett winner was Racheal Kimani on 73, winning by a shot from Rose Mwarania, while Mary Kabuga was third on 75 nett and Susan Ngure on 76 nett was fourth.

David Karuga carded 38 points to win by one point from Nelson Nyoike, while Roy Bore on 37 was third. Winning the nines were Pray Patel on 21 and Chrisphine Owuor who also carded 21 points.



At Machakos Golf Club, lady golfer Florence Kamunya combined 18 and 23 for a total of 41 points to claim the overall prize in the Kenya Ports Authority Corporate golf tournament.

The men’s winner was Jackson Mbaluka who beat Ben Nyamongo on countback with 39 points. Taking the third and fourth prizes were Mark Makau and Col Rodgers Mbithi on 38 points each.

In the staff category, Charles Odoo retained his title with a score of 33, winning by two points from Yobesh Oyaro, while Terry Odoo was third on 29 points, one better than Fiona Mbandi.

In the guest category, T. Sandimu, playing off handicap 28, posted 41 to win ahead of Paul Temba and Hassan Lelly on 37 points each. In fourth place was D.K. Ndungu on 37 points, while the ladies title went to Diana Mbuba on 41, winning ahead of Susan Ndolo on 32 points.

Winning the nearest to pin was Truphena Oyaro. while the longest drive winners were Bernard Wachiuri and Anita Mwikali.

The following are summarised weekend golf results;



At Royal; Stanbic Golf Tournament; Michael Watii 69 nett, Men winner; Geoffrey Rono 71 nett, Kevin Juma 72, Victor Kidiwa 73, cb Shadrack Ogindo 73.

Senior winner- T.L.Chavda 75 nett. Lady winner- Maria Oloo 71 nett, Mary Cox 73, Guest winner- R. Wekesa 88 nett, Staff winner- Sylvester Odhiambo 77 cb D. Otiota.

At Ruiru; Monthly Mug; Men Winner- J.K.Muraguri 63 nett, Suleiman Kamau 66, Paul Gichu 67, Lady Winner- Veronica Mwaura 71 nett, Sophie Mbochi 74, Lucy Kwendo 75, Nines- David Kabera 32, Ciira Kiiyukia 32 nett. Gross Chris Andrea 77, Best Guest Brian Changangu 76 nett.

At Nyali; The Chairman’s Prize sponsored by Mayfair Insurance, Kitui Flour Mills, Lucozade, DT Dobie, Kericho Gold;Overall winner- Niran Hirani 42 pts, Meny winner- Saji Shah 38, George Munyao 37, Dhanjal Raajkamal 36, Lady Winner- Provia Odhiambo 40, Susan Strokes 35, Best Guest- Watti Philip 40, Best Senior Heinz Breitner 34, Junior Winner- Taariq Jamal 36.

At Eldoret: Kenya Seed Golf tournament; Winner- Virginia Mutei 42 pts, cb Jane Koech 42, Wesley Kiprono 42, Amos Butit 39, cb Jackson Kiprono. Nines: Sandeep Grewal 20, John Kibosia 21 pts.