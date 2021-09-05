Teen Mumbi Gatu reigns supreme at Limuru

Mumbi Gatu poses with the title after winning the Limuru Country Club’s leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf Series on September 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

  • She becomes the Series’ 13th overall winner and books a slot, together with the other top four finishers at the Limuru event, to play at the grand finale which will be held in December in Karen. 
  • She finished the round 10 points clear of her nearest challenger, club captain Dennis Maara, who ended the day with 39 points to claim the winner’s slot in the Men’s category ahead of handicap 15 Ken Anunda, who claimed the runner-up spot with 39 points. 

Eleven-year-old Mumbi Gatu carded an impressive round of 49 points to emerge the overall winner at the Limuru Country Club’s leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf Series at the weekend. 

