Teen Muigua wins Gold Fields Trophy in Kakamega

Junior golfer Elvis Muigua Sunday beat Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga and Nandi Bears Club’s Elly Barno by six shots to claim the 2023 Gold Fields Trophy at the par 72 Kakamega Golf Club course.

The 19-year-old Muigua from Kiambu golf Club, who started the final round well behind second round leader Nsubuga, produced an impressive three under par in the final round of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event to claim his second KAGC title.

The birdie-hungry teenager rolled in six birdies in the bogey-free front nine for a low six under par 30. He dropped four shots at the back nine, but thanks to a home green (18th hole) birdie which saw him in with a 39 for a three rounds total of six over par 222.

“I am so happy with this win being the second in the KAGC series.This is a big achievement. My game was good, I played a nice round today, my best in round in the KAGC series thanks to the course which was in good condition," said Muigua, a former Kenya junior stroke play champion, who won the Trans Nzoia Open in Kitale two months ago.

He won Sh81,000 plus 92 points towards the KAGC series Order of Merit.

On the other hand, Barno had an awful start, picking a double bogey, triple, two single bogeys and another double at the seventh, with only a birdie coming at the closing hole of the front nine.

He birdied the 10th then parred the rest at the back nine for five over par 78 to tie with Nsubuga, who had shot one under par 71 in the second round to jump to the top of the leader board.

However, during the closing day, he made six single bogeys and two doubles with only two birdies at the first and 16th for 81 and a total of 12 over par 228 to tie with Barno in the second place. The two took home Sh40,500 each.

The event was sponsored by NCBA Bank and Skyward Express.

The final leader board

Elvis Muigua 80,73, 69= 222

Elly Barno 76, 74, 78= 228

Godfrey Nsubuga (Ug) 76, 71, 81=228

John Timbe 76, 78, 76= 230

Josphat Rono 81, 79, 72= 232