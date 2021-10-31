Teen golfer wins NCBA Series at Royal

Cherono Kipkorir with the title after winning the  NCBA Golf Series at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 30, 2021.

  • The top five finishers from the event – being the overall winner, the men winner and runner-up as well as the lady winner and runner-up – qualified to play in the Series grand finale which shall be held at the Karen Country Club in December this year. This now takes the total number of golfers who have qualified to play at the finale to 90. 
  • Action now shifts to the Muthaiga Golf Club on November 6, for the 20th leg of the Series.

Eleven-year-old junior golfer, Cherono Kipkorir, carded an excellent round of 42 points during the Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg of the NCBA Golf Series on Saturday to emerge as the event’s overall winner. 

