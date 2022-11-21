Teen golfer Wasike wins final leg of KPA Series

Junior golfer Fidel Wasike stunned a big field of 252 to win the fourth and final leg of the KPA Corporate Golf Series at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course over the weekend.

The 15-year-old Wasike, a year 11 student at Braeburn Mombasa International School, and playing off handicap 27, produced an impressive 45 stableford points to claim the overall title, beating the men winner Michael Kariuki by two points.

Miqdad Walji, a single figure handicap golfer, carded 42 points to finish second with Dr Atul Shah following in third place on 42 points. Jamal Soud completed the main list with 41 points for fourth place.

Related Karanga claims Kiambu Open Golf

Taking the ladies top prize with a score of 41 was Jayne Githere who won ahead of former club chairman Christine Ockotch on 39 points.

Meanwhile, Ijaz Sheikh emerged the best senior on 41 points, while the best junior was Alyssa jamal on 36 points.

Japheth Obonyo rounded up the day with a brilliant score of 44 points to claim the overall prize in the staff category, while Terry Odoo was second on 38 points, two better than Charles Odoo, with Michael Sangoro on 35 taking the fourth prize.

For the KPA guests, Emmanuel Wambua beat single figure player Robert Nyanchoga and Emmanuel Saina on countback with 37 points to claim the first prize.

For the high handicappers, J.M. Muthuuri emerged the men winner on 39 points and the lady winner was Lynette Oketch with 41 points. William Kaguta and Sandrah Githere won the Longest drive and Zoeb Gulamhussein went home with the nearest to pin prize.

Lady Captain’s Prize

At Limuru Country Club, Bernice Nginja returned an excellent score of 45 points to take the overall title in the Lady Captain’s Prize tournament where John Odhiambo emerged the gross winner on 36 points.

Taking home the prize for the A division was Stela Gathigia on 35, winning ahead of Irene Kimeu on 33. The B division champion is Emily Koigi, who carded 44 to win ahead of Agnes Nyambura on 39 points.

In the men’s section, Hardeep Sound emerged the winner on 42 points, and the nines went to David Ndungu on 23 and Ramesh Singh on 22, while Jonathan Munge was the best guest with 38, one better than Tirus Mwithiga.

Mumbi Gatu led the juniors on 36, Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana claimed both the Longest Drive and Nearest to pin with Stella Gathigia winning the ladies longest drive.

At Thika Sports Club, Sam Njenga beat a field of 264 players to win the Captain’s prize hosted by Chris Mwenda.

Njenga combined 19 and 20 for a total of 39 points to win by one point from men winner Bernard Macharia.

Coming home second was J K Muoria on 36 points, while Anthony Mwaura posted 31 points to win the gross title.

In the ladies section, Linda Kinyua beat Irene Kamutu on countback with 36 points. Brian Kimeu emerged the best guest on 37 points. The nines went to Elizabeth Mocheche on 21 points and Martin Gichugu who posted 20 points. Stewart Karuma topped the junior list with 32 points.

Summarised weekend golf results;

At Machakos Golf Club; SBM Bank golf Day; Men Winner- Richard Muli 41, Ben Mumo 39, Simon Kimatu 38, Lady winner Alice Abere 37, Rehema Okal 31, Guest Winner- Katitia Tekenet 35. Charles Murimi 32, Men winner- High Handicappers- Michael Kioko 43, Lady- Lucy Njeri 35. Senior Winner- Sawarn Singh 34, Staff- Mwamba Malamba 33, Nines; Timothy Kariuki 24, John Nzioka 21

At Nyali; MCKS Charity Golf Tournament; Overall Winner- Hitendra Halai 46 pts, Men Winner Fidel Wasike 43, Dr Dinesh Soni 43, Taariq jamal 40, Shah Saj 38, David Ngunjiri 38, Lady Winner- Annmarie De Jong 42, Nancy Gathunga 39, Gladys Mueni 32, Nines: Alan Dainty 19, Akram Sheikh 21.

At Vet Lab; Movember Golf Tournament Sponsored by Kokoro Group, Mater Miserocoriae Hospital, and Nairobi West Hospital. Overall Winner: Steve Mang’eni 43 pts, Men Winner: Watson Burugu 39, cb Philip Gow 39,

Special Category Winner: Kahuha Njoroge 40 pts.