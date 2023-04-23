Teen golfer Muigwa bags Trans Nzoia Open crown

Junior golfer Elvis Muigwa Sunday beat Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga by one shot to claim the Trans Nzoia Open title at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course.

The 19-year-old from Kiambu Golf Club fired one under par 72 in the third and final round of the 54- hole Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event sponsored by NCBA Bank, for a total of seven over par 226 to win his maiden KAGC title, plus Sh81,000 and 84 Order of Merit points.

During the final round, Muigwa got off well picking up a birdie at the par five-first hole. He dropped a shot at the third hole and later on at the ninth, but he had picked up two extra birdies at the sixth and eighth, while at the back nine, Muigwa picked up birdies at the 11th and 16th against two bogeys at the 13th and 17th.

Related Wanyoike claims overall title at Nomadic Golf Tour Golf

“I a very happy winning my first KAGC event which has really boosted my position in the Golfer Of The year Order of Merit. I am so grateful to Kiambu Golf Club members for the support they have given me to play in the KAGC events," said Muigwa.

He said the course was playing well though the greens were not as perfect.

“They need to work on the greens, otherwise I enjoyed playing here, and I am looking forward to play in the next event which is the Railway Invitational," added Muigwa.

Nsubuga birdied the sixth, 11th and 12th, but dropped shots at the first, 13th and 18th for a level par 73 and a grand total of 227 gross. Finishing in a distant third was Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo on 231 made up of 77, 75 and 79.

It was however a tough outing for defending champion Sammy Mulama who could only tie for ninth place with a total of gross 237, while leading lady golfer Naomi Wafula finished 13th. She started well posting 77 in the opening round, but dropped to 81 and 80 in the last two rounds.

The final leader board

Elvis Muigwa 75, 79, 72= 226

Godfrey Nsubuga (Ug) 77, 77, 73= 227

Ebill Omollo 77, 75, 79= 231

Geoffrey Karioki 77, 82, 74

John Lejirmah 78, 81, 75= 233