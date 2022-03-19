Teen golf sensation Kibugu awed by star status

Teenage golfer Njoroge Kibugu is still getting used to his new status of being a star.

At a junior golfers event last Sunday, Kibugu was visibly uncomfortable about being flocked by young golfers who posed burning questions on how to excel in the sport. Random stops by people requesting to take selfies and photos with him have now become a new way of life for the 18-year-old.

The sudden, increased attention that Kibugu has been receiving is because of his impressive performance at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship.

Related Young Kibugu picks vital lessons at Magical Kenya Open Golf

The four-day event, which was part of the DP World Tour series, was staged at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course in Nairobi on March 2–6. The soft spoken lad, who wears a golden afro hairstyle, stole the show by stunning all the local professionals to finish 64 out of 144 golfers who entered the competition and top in the amateur section.

The impressive performance thrust him into the limelight. The junior golfer says he was not startled by his sterling performance at the event graced by several professionals from across the globe, attributing his stellar show to constant practice.

Kenya's Njoroge Kibugu lines up his putt at 18th hole Green on Round Three of the Magical Kenya Open Golf at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 5, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

But the increased attention that he has been receiving since then has left him in awe. “It (the attention) is weird. It is something I’m still trying to get used to as I never expected it,” says a visibly shy Kibugu, while swinging his golf club between his legs.”

The immense attention, the junior golfer says, has even spilled onto the course when he is training. “It is nice (people bothering him), except when I am practising. It is a bit tough, but I don’t really mind because I am not here (Kenya) for long.”

Of the 16 Kenyans who competed at the Magical Kenya Open, only Kibugu made the cut.

The last-born in a family of four (three boys and a girl) set himself on the path to glory when he produced a score of one under par, which left him joint 42nd overall at the close of day one.

Come day two, the teenage sensation lifted the spirit of Kenyan golf enthusiasts, who were watching the championships, with his brilliant five under par 66 placed in, tying sixth halfway through the second round.

Then, with a total of six under par from two rounds, Kibugu made history by becoming the first local amateur to ever achieve that remarkable feat in the Magical Kenya Open.

Njoroge Kibugu follows the progress of his tee shot from 18th tee during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 04, 2022.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The last local amateur to make the cut in the open was Boniface Simwa, now a professional based at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Uganda. Then playing off plus two handicap, Simwa went on to finish 38th overall.

Simwa was thus very excited about Kibugu's outstanding performance in the Open, the same venue where he also made it to the final two rounds.

“Congratulations to the young man for his great performance, which I think will encourage others in the junior programme to work hard and improve their game,” said Simwa.

More congratulatory messages poured in for the teenager, including from President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Head of State was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, where Chinese Ashun Wu carried the day after producing a final round six under par 65, despite bogeying the second hole.

Njoroge Kibugu (right) lines up his putt at the 18th hole green with his caddie Bo Ciera during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 03, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Thanks to his triumph, Wu, 37, took home 297, 500 Euros (about Sh37.2 million), while South African Thriston Lawrence and German Hurly Long, who tied for second place, pocketed Sh16.3 million. Being an amateur golfer, Kibugu did not receive any cash prize award but the amateur plate from President Kenyatta.

The golf protégé reckons that his impressive performance and the short stint with President Kenyatta during the ceremony give him every reason to be proud of his journey thus far.

“It was nice (meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta),” he says with a beam. “He told me that I have a bright future...Coming from him, those words mean a lot to me because it has been quite a journey and I still have a long way to go. The words of encouragement motivates me to maintain my focus on the sport”.

Born in Kololo, Uganda, Kibugu recalls his entry into golf when he was only three. Then, his parents were working in the neighbouring country. He has since grown in the shadows of his brother – Mutahi, who is now a professional. However, Mutahi, 21, did not compete in the Magical Kenya Open, as he had not qualified. Kibugu featured by virtue of being among the top two Kenyan junior golfers. The siblings have followed in the footsteps of their father – Daniel Kagwe.

“I grew up playing with my brother. He is now a pro (professional), he was always better than me growing up. The competition between us motivated me to keep on playing,” recounts the teen, who is well versed with the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course having honed his skills there.

“My dad introduced us to the game. He showed us this place (Muthaiga Golf Club) and we got coached together,” he recalls.

Muthaiga Golf Club's Mutahi Kibugu tees off from 10th tee during the second round of the second leg of Safari Tour golf series, at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 13, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kibugu says he took golf seriously at 12, having lost interest in football – the only other sport he was engaged in. The golf protégé is certain that had he remained focused on football, he would have been a striker today.

“I like football but was never really good at it, so I gave up. I think had I given my best in football, I would be a striker.”

In Kenya, he juggled between setting a strong foundation for his golf career and education.

He attended Braeburn School and St Austin’s Academy, Nairobi, before moving to South Africa for his secondary education. Having recently completed his secondary school education at TGSE, he is hoping to land a college placement in the United States.

He wants to study business management because he believes the course will not consume much of his time, hence he will be able to focus on golf, with his sight trained on the “highest level possible”.

“I will pick an easy course like business management… I do not know if it is indeed easy. I am just assuming, but it is because I want to focus on golf,” he says.

With golf being an expensive sport, Kibugu says that together with his brother, Mutahi, they owe their success to their parents.

Apart from being their number one fans – always showing up at tournaments to cheer them on – they have constantly catered for all their expenses, including purchasing of the expensive golf gear, their transport to tournaments, accommodation and entry fees.

He estimates that the “old” equipment he is using could have cost about Sh300,000.

Njoroge Kibugu (right) and his caddie Bo Ciera follow the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The youngster believes that his stay in South Africa was key to his success in the Magical Kenya Open. With South Africa boasting some of the best golf facilities on the continent, Kibugu says he has capitalised on it by training constantly under his coach, Paul McKenzie.

His training, which does not last less than two hours, revolves around hitting the gym, reading golf books and practising swings at different golf courses in Cape Town. Training at different golf courses, the junior golfer says, prepares him for competition anywhere. He prefers training in the morning, when “it is cool, thus I can get everything done.”

He also credits his success in the Magical Kenya Open to coach McKenzie and his caddie, Bo Ciera. The two advised him to maintain his composure and it proved crucial. "My coach told me to remain calm. My caddie helped me mostly with the numbers and advised me on different things like to stay calm,” says the junior golfer.

Being his first major triumph, Kibugu says the performance opened his eyes on his great potential . “…I have always known that I can compete. But my performance against those guys (professionals) brought my potential to the fore. I just have a few things to work on and I will be there in good time.”

Having once got totally burnt out after playing for four straight weeks, Kibugu says he needs to work on his fitness level, as he aims to hit the ball further.

His shot game is the other area he wants to work on. Currently, he places his swing speed at 112mph but hopes to increase it to 120mph. He describes golf as the "toughest and loneliest job" in the world but draws motivation from American golfers Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas and Spaniards Seve Ballesteros, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

“I feel like I am more mature because I am always alone, so I do most things by myself. I make the big decisions by myself," he says, adding that on the contrary, the sport has made him less social, as he is always busy training.

With questions being raised about the standard of Kenya’s golf as no local has pocketed the top cash prize in the Magical Kenya Open, Kibugu believes the secret to finally bettering that poor record is investing more in junior golf and creating proper facilities.

“There is a need to invest more in junior golf and add more amateur tournaments in the circuit. The facilities should also be made better,” he says.