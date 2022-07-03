Teen Calvin Juma tops Karen leg of NCBA Golf Series

Fourteen-year-old golfer, Calvin Juma, Saturday produced a stellar performance at the Karen Country Club to claim the Division One victory at the club’s leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series.

With a round of 44 points, Calvin ended his day three points better than his closest challenger, Eunice Koome, who took the runner-up spot in the category with 41 points.

Calvin’s performance ensured a 100 percent winning streak for junior golfers at the Karen legs of the NCBA Golf Series, with last year’s event at the Club having been won by 12-year-old Nathan Mwangi.

Nathan also emerged victorious at Karen during the two-day tournament held in August last year when he took the winner's spot in the 12-year-olds category.

Calvin now becomes the Series’ fourth junior player to take top honours at a Seniors event since its inception last year.

Others to have made this mark include Cherono Kipkorir, who emerged overall winner at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg and 11-year-old, Mumbi Gatu, who was crowned overall winner at the Limuru Country Club leg.

“We are elated to have a junior once again claim top honours at a seniors’ event. It confirms everything we have said about the future of golf in our country: that it lies in the hands of juniors.

That is why we have made a deliberate effort to invest in the growth and development of junior golf in the country with the view of shaping talent at an early age with the intention of having these youngsters representing Kenya at top global golf events soon," said NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora.

In the second division, Karen’s Anne Mahinda carded a round of 41 points, two better than club-mate Mutheu Nguze to claim the title in the category, while Rhoda Mwebesa was crowned the lady winner after countback – having carded a round of 37 points.

In the juniors category, Sheha Omanga carded a round of 32 points to emerge the winner. Karen Country Club will be represented by Calvin, Anne Mahinda and Rhoda Mwebesa all who won in their respective categories at the Karen event.

Among the staff, Rita Waruinge carded a round of 38 points to emerge the winner.

In the nines, Koki Muia won the first nine after countback with 22 points, while Samuel Maugo claimed the second nine with a similar points.

In the longest drive contest, Ken Ombati claimed the honours among the men, while Grace Mayiani claimed the win among the ladies. Meanwhile, Douglas Duncanson was the winner in the nearest-to-the-pin contest.