Team Muthaiga takes early lead in Tannahill Shield tournament

Tannahill Shield

Western's Nelson Koech follows the progress of his shot from the 10th tee on Day One of the 97th Tannahill Shield at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on August 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Playing against Mombasa and Karen, the Muthaiga side whose lineup included a number of juniors, beat Mombasa 6-2 before picking up maximum eight points from Karen Country Club for their six points lead
  • Kenya Railway took eight points while Mombasa was next on six points, just a point better than Royal while tailing off with four points was Karen


Muthaiga Golf Club’s team which is out to reclaim the prestigious Tannahill Shield title, Friday got off to a flying start, posting a total of 14 points, to lead by four points at the close of Round One of the 2021 edition at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

