Team Muthaiga takes early lead in Tannahill Shield tournament

Muthaiga Golf Club’s team which is out to reclaim the prestigious Tannahill Shield title, Friday got off to a flying start, posting a total of 14 points, to lead by four points at the close of Round One of the 2021 edition at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Playing against Mombasa and Karen, the Muthaiga side whose lineup included a number of juniors, beat Mombasa 6-2 before picking up maximum eight points from Karen Country Club for their six points lead. In their match with Mombasa, the pair of Mutahi Kibugu and Neer Chandaria halved with Adel Balala and junior player Andrew Wahome.

Railway's Edward Manywanda tees off from the 10th tee on Day One of the 97th Tannahill Shield at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on August 6, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Then Bo Ciera and Njoroge Kibugu beat John Mburu and Henry Kamau for a 7-6 victory that was followed by Taimur Malik and Bhavnish Chamdaria’s 6-2 win over Mombasa’s Karan Inamdar and William Kaguta. John Gitonga and Muthaiga captain Dr Kushil Nathwani halved with George Munyao and Said Bajaber.

In the Muthaiga and Karen match, Muthaiga’s Kibugu and Chandaria beat former Kenya Golf Union chairman Anthony Murage and Gilbert Maina 6-4, while Bo Ciera and Njoroge Kibugu were 6-4 winners over Justus Njogu and James Ngotho after leading by five holes at the turn.

Adding more points for the Muthaiga side was the pair of Taimur Malik and Bhavnish Chandaria who beat Karen’s Emmanuel Agengo and Paul Kaguamba 4-2 in a closely contested match.

And finally, the pair of John Gitonga and Nathwani beat Gakuo Macharia and Robert Keter 3-1. Closing Day One in joint second with 10 points each was Western Kenya and Vet Lab Sports Club.

Western halved (4-4) with Kenya Railway Golf Club, then beat Sigona 6-2, while Vet Lab picked its points from hosts Royal (6-2) and halved with Limuru who wound up with nine points.

Kenya Railway took eight points while Mombasa was next on six points, just a point better than Royal while tailing off with four points was Karen. The tournament enters its second day with morning and afternoon rounds where Royal take on Muthaiga and Sigona in the morning while Western will take on Vet Lab and Karen with Mombasa drawn against Railways and Limuru.