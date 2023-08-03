Tanzanian champ Olomi wins Ladies Coast Open at Nyali

Tanzania’s leading golfer Neema Olomi showed her opponents dust during the third leg of this year’s Ladies Coast Open at the Nyali Golf and Country Club’s par 71 course on Wednesday.

Starting with a round of 75 gross on Tuesday, Olomi carded 77 in the closing round, for a total of 152 gross, to beat round one leader Martha Babirye of Uganda on count-back.

Babirye, who had started well, posting 74 in the opening round, bogeyed a number of holes in the final round which resulted into 78 to also wind up on 152. She lost on count back to settle for Division A title.

Babirye won the Division A crown by two shots from Kenya’s Kellie Gachaga, while Margaret Njoki was third on 155 gross.

Taking the nett title was Noni Wanyee on 239 made up of 69 and 70. She beat Benta Khanili on countback. Lucy Maina on 140 was third.

In Division B, Kakamega’s Beatrice Shikuku shot 182 to win by five shots from Irene Kamutu who had carded 187, just a shot better than third placed Joyce Wafula.

Taking home the nett title in Division B was Hellen Wanjiru on an impressive 131, winning ahead of Penina Kamau on 137 and third-placed Grace Kwamboka with 141.

This year, the Leslander Division A team title went to the Nandi’s Irene Brooker and Lydia Jebichii on 285, and the Division B winners were Munyao Virginia and Irene Kimeu on 293. A total of 126 ladies participated in the tournament.