Tannahill Shield returns to Royal Nairobi

The annual Tannahill Shield, Kenya’s most popular inter-club invitational tournament, is on this weekend at its home base Royal Nairobi Golf Club where nine teams are expected to battle it out for the Shield.

This is the first time in the history of the Tannahill Shield, which marks its 97th anniversary, will not be taking place over its traditional Easter Weekend.

It had been set for the 2021 Easter weekend, however, following the 15th presidential address on Covid-19 pandemic, preparations towards the staging of the event were halted.

“We felt we needed to look into measures to ensure we could still organise the tournament so as to keep the spirits of all golfers high and in recognition of the tough times we are living in," said Sylvester Odhiambo, the Royal Nairobi captain.

The tournament's 2020 edition was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regarded as one of the biggest amateur golf events in Sub Saharan Africa which brings together the best amateur players from the nine golf clubs from Nairobi, Mombasa and Western Kenya to compete for coveted honours, was started in 1924 and has been taking place annually save for the second World War and last year.

The participating clubs this year are Muthaiga, Karen, Sigona, Limuru, Railway, Western Kenya, Mombasa Team, Vet Lab Sports Club and the hosts and defending champions, Royal Nairobi.

Like the last event in 2019, most of the participating teams are fielding a number of junior players with Vet Lab and Muthaiga looking very strong as usual.

Leading the home team will be Joseah Kogo who has been representing Royal for the past two decades with other experienced players being Jay Sandhu, Jetinder Thethy, Abner Onsomu, Joshua Ichangi, Quram Bhatti and Kevin Juma.

Rachit Patel is also part of the squad while the young players in the line-up are Wambugu Ikinu and Njogu Kungu.

The Muthaiga side includes the Kibugu brothers, Mutahi and Njoroge, as well as former junior stroke play champion Taimur Malik. Club captain Dr Khushil Nathwani, Bhavnish Chandaria and Neer Chandaria are also in the mix.

From Vet Lab, the dependable players include the newly crowned Kenya Junior Strokeplay champion Leo Zurovac currently playing off plus two handicap, as well as former Kenya amateur matchplay champion Isaac Makokha.

From Mombasa, the team will include long hitters Adel Balala, George Munyao and William Kaguta plus experienced Gurbux Singh and Simon Maina.

Royal take on Vet Lab and Limuru in Friday’s matches from the first tee where there will also be the match of Western, Railway and Sigona while at the back nine, Mombasa will battle it out with Muthaiga and Karen.

Meanwhile, East Africa’s leading lady golfers will be at Nyali Golf and Country Club for the 36-hole Ladies Coast Open. This is the climax of the week-long Ladies Coast Open series which kicked off at Leisure Lodge in the South Coast on Tuesday before moving to Vipingo and Mombasa Golf Clubs on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Ladies Coast Open has attracted such a galaxy of stars including Uganda’s top lady golfer Irene Nakalembe, Tanzania’s Madina Idd, a multiple winner of the Ladies Coast Open, and Vicky Elias and Angel Eaton from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club.

Naomi Wafula, Joyce Wanjiru, Channelle Wangari, Serah Khanyereri and Mercy Nyanchama will be in action for the hosts.