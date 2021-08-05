Tannahill Shield returns to Royal Nairobi

Tannahil Shield

Royal Nairobi Golf Club team player Mugambi Mwigithania splashes champagne on teammates after they were declared winners during the Tannahill Shield Trophy on April 5, 2015, at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This is the first time in the history of the Tannahill Shield, which marks its 97th anniversary, will not be taking place over its traditional Easter Weekend.
  • It had been set for the 2021 Easter weekend, however, following the 15th presidential address on Covid-19 pandemic, preparations towards the staging of the event were halted.

The annual Tannahill Shield, Kenya’s most popular inter-club invitational tournament, is on this weekend at its home base Royal Nairobi Golf Club where nine teams are expected to battle it out for the Shield.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.