Tannahill Shield attracts more sponsors

Besides Jamii Telecommunications, this year’s Tannahill Shield also known as the Easter Weekend tournament whose 2022 edition is scheduled for April 15 to 17 at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, will have the support of other corporate organisations.

Launching this year’s event, Royal Nairobi Golf Club captain Stanley Kirui said support sponsors will be Chipper Cash, Merican Solutions, Rentco Group, First Assurance, CPF, Crown Paints and Safaricom.

“We are most grateful to the main sponsor Jamii and the support sponsors for coming out in a big way to support this historical and the biggest event in East and Central Africa which is celebrating its 97th anniversary this year,’’ said Kirui.

A total of nine clubs or teams namely Royal Nairobi, Mombasa, Muthaiga, Sigona, Vet Lab, Limuru, Karen, Kenya Railway Golf Club, and a Western combined team, will participate in this year’s tournament.

Kirui said the event will start with the 36-hole junior event on Monday and Tuesday of the Easter week where all the teams in the main tournament save for Railways, will be represented in the junior event.

On the other hand, there will be a curtain-raiser senior event on Good Friday morning for seniors aged 55 and over from the same clubs.

“As host, our team has been practicing under our club pro Alfred Nandwa and we are all set to reclaim the Shield won by Muthaiga last August.

“Unlike other golf events, the Tannahill Golf Tournament is played by teams, instead of individuals or amateur golfers from various clubs who are keen to showcase their golfing skills and team spirit whilst enjoying the company of other competing golfers,” said Kirui. “We have been in contact with all participating teams, and they are all excited and training hard so that they can win this coveted trophy.’’

Kirui said for the first time in the history of the event, there will be games village which is being put up by Kenya Breweries Limited. Speaking after presenting the sponsorship cheque of Sh1.5 million, Head of Corporate Communication at Jamii Telecommunications Limited Ebby Samoei said the company will always be at hand to support Royal Nairobi Golf Club to stage the popular Tannahill Shield tournament.

“Our relationship with Royal and the Tannahill goes many years back and we will always be here to support the club. I believe this year’s tournament which has now returned to its usual Easter season will even be bigger than last year,’’ said Samoei who represented Jamii chairman Joshua Chepkwony.

The Tannahill tournament is the brainchild of Major Arthur Tannahill and was inaugurated in 1924 as an annual event when the general committee of the then Nairobi Golf Club invited teams representing Mombasa, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nakuru and Muthaiga to participate in the tournament.

Every club plays one match against each of the other clubs, eight players a side and the format was four-ball-better-ball match play.