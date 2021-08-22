Junior golfer Malik wins Karen Challenge

Taimur Malik

Taimur Malik follows the progress of his shot from the fifth hole fairway during Kenya Amateur Junior Stroke Play championship final round at Muthaiga Golf Club on August 7, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Malik, who represented Kenya in the Magical Kenya Open, got off well on Saturday, firing two rounds of two under par 70 each to grab an early lead
  • Lejirmah, who has already qualified for next year’s Magical Kenya Open, shot level par 72 in the opening round though he shot four over par 76 in the second round
  • Long-hitter Adel Balala from Nyali in Mombasa was third on 217 after a 72 in the final round


Junior golfer Taimur Malik of Muthaiga Golf Club Sunday completed an impressive 54-hole total of two under par 214, to claim the 2021 Karen Challenge golf tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.