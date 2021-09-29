Junior golfer Malik stuns pros to win Safari Tour season-opener

Taimur Malik

Malik Taimur poses with Safari Tour Sigona Leg trophy at Sigona Golf Club on September 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 17-year-old Malik from Muthaiga Golf Club, who was the only amateur player to make the second round cut, shot a course record round of seven under par 65 in the final round to catch up with Mediratta and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Edwin Mudanyi on four under par total of 284
  • During the first hole of a play-off, Mudanyi missed close putt for a par while Malik and Mediratta parred, to go for the second hole where Malik fired to the centre of the fairways and Mediratta pushed to the right
  • While Malik went home with the trophy, the two pros each got Sh255, 172 while Railway’s Samuel Njoroge who shot one under par 71 for three under par 285, earned Sh169, 379

Junior golfer Taimur Malik  beat home professional Mohit Mediratta in the second hole of the play-off, to claim the title in the opening tournament of the 2021/22 Safari Tour Season Four series at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on Wednesday.

