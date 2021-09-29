Junior golfer Malik stuns pros to win Safari Tour season-opener

Junior golfer Taimur Malik beat home professional Mohit Mediratta in the second hole of the play-off, to claim the title in the opening tournament of the 2021/22 Safari Tour Season Four series at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Malik from Muthaiga Golf Club, who was the only amateur player to make the second round cut, shot a course record round of seven under par 65 in the final round to catch up with Mediratta and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Edwin Mudanyi on four under par total of 284 which saw the three go for a play-off.

During the first hole of the play-off, Mudanyi missed close putt for a par while Malik and Mediratta parred, to go for the second hole where Malik fired to the centre of the fairways and Mediratta pushed to the right. He overshot the green and though he chipped back well, he missed the par while Malik made his par, to claim the trophy.

“It feels great winning an event against professionals particularly after playing three over par in each of the first three rounds. However I am glad I played well in the final round which gave me a chance to play in the play-off. My game particularly in putting has not been good but I am working on it and I hope to play better in the next event at Vet Lab,’’ said Malik. "I was a bit nervous during the play-off, but after the first hole gained a bit of confidence, and would like to encourage the other juniors to work hard on their game."

During the regulation play, Malik made two birdies at the fourth and sixth holes but made a double bogey at the seventh where he hit his driver to the trees on the left, where he came out to the fairway.

He managed to put his 150-yard long approach shot to the green but made a three putt. He managed to recover one shot with a birdie at the ninth though it was at the back nine where his putter started producing the magic.

He picked birdies on the 10th, 11th, and then birdied from the 14th to 17th, for brave six under par 30 at the back nine and the day’s 65.

On the other hand, Mediratta started off with three bogeys in the first nine where he only made a birdie at the fourth and dropped another shot at the eighth. He bogeyed three more holes at the back nine where he only made one birdie at the 11th, for four over par 76.

He had started with a four shots advantage from Mudanyi who only made three birdies, all in the par fives, to finish on level par 72 for a total of four under par 284.

“It was not a good day putting-wise as I missed a number of birdie putts, but I am happy tying for the top prize. This has given me a bit of confidence for the next event at my home course. I will definitely give it my best at Vet Lab,’’ said Mudanyi.

While Malik went home with the trophy, the two pros each got Sh255, 172 while Railway’s Samuel Njoroge who shot one under par 71 for three under par 285, earned Sh169, 379.

The final leaderboard;

Taimur Malik (A) 73, 73, 73, 65= 284

Edwin Mudanyi 76, 72, 64, 72= 284

Mohit Mediratta 70, 67, 71, 76= 284

Samuel Njoroge 71, 76, 67, 71= 285

Visitor Mpwanya(Zim) 74, 71, 72, 69= 286

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 74, 72, 70, 70= 286

Erick Ooko 74, 71, 74, 70= 289

Simon Ngige 70, 73, 74, 73=290