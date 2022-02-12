Sweden’s Strom stays on course at Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Sweden’s Linnea Strom remained at the top of the leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round of the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course.

During Saturday’s third round, Strom, made four birdies two in each nine, but also dropped an equally number of shots to eventually close the day on level par 72, for a total of three under par 213 to lead by two shots from Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes who fired an impressive four under par 68 to move to second place on one under par 215.

Meanwhile, just like in the 2019 event, defending champion Esther Henseleit started making her move in the third round where she produced a three under 69 to close the day in third place.

Another Germany player Sophie Hausmann shot one under par 71 for her to tie with the defending champion on 216.

Galmes made birdies on the third, eighth, and ninth and at the back nine’s 13th and 14th though she dropped shots on the opening hole and later on at the seventh and 16th. The champion Henseleit played a rather conservative round, making only one birdie at the second hole and an eagle at the par five-11th, with the rest being pars.

A total of 63 players survived the 11 over par cut on Friday, to continue with the hunt for the top prize in the Ladies European Tour season opener.

Meanwhile, it is do or die for some of Kenya’s professional golfers as well as the regional players as they converge at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course from Sunday for the first round of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour eighth and final leg.

At least 76 players including six amateurs were drawn to battle it out for cash plus some slots in the Magical Kenya Open tournament, a DP World Tour series. The top eight Kenyans and top two regional players will automatically qualify for the Open scheduled for March 3 to 6 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Leading the locals will be senior pro Dismas Indiza, who tied on 12 under par with Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi before losing on a three hole play-off in the previous leg.

Indiza, who leads the team of Kevin Mabele and John Wangai at 9.40am, has been leading in the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’ so even if he does not win at Muthaiga, he is assured of being at the Kenya Open on March 3.

But for the cash in the KCB-sponsored event whose prize money has been increased to Sh4 million where the winner will take home Sh450,000, the man to beat again will be the Zimbabwean Chinhoi, home pro Greg Snow, Indiza, Justus Madoya, Visitor Mapwanya of Zimbabwe, Zambia’s Sydney Wemba, and Daniel Nduva among others.

The six amateurs who will vie for the amateur title will include Kiambu’s Michael Karanga, John Lejirmah, Daniel Kiragu, and Dennis Maara. Teeing off is set for 7am with the last team is expected to tee off from 11.10am.

The Leaderboard at Vipingo Ridge

Linnea Strom (Sw) 68, 73, 72= 213

Luna Sobron Galmers (Spa) 75, 72, 68= 215

Esther Henseleit (Ger) 74, 73, 69= 216

Sophie Hausmann(Ger) 74, 71, 71= 216

Emma Grechi (Fra) 70, 76, 71= 217