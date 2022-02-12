Sweden’s Strom stays on course at Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Linnea Strom of Sweden checks her line before tee off

Linnea Strom of Sweden checks her line before tee off from 18th tee during Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge, Baobab Course in Kilifi County on February 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • During Saturday’s third round, Strom, made four birdies two in each nine, but also dropped an equally number of shots to eventually close the day on level par 72, for a total of three under par 213
  • Defending champion Esther Henseleit started making her move in the third round where she produced a three under 69 to close the day in third place
  • At least 76 players including six amateurs were drawn to battle it out for cash plus some slots in the Magical Kenya Open tournament, a DP World Tour series

Sweden’s Linnea Strom remained at the top of the leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round of the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.