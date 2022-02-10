Sweden’s Linnea Strom takes early lead in Kenya Ladies Open

Linnea Storm

Sweden's Linnea Strom follows the flight of her shot from first tee during Magical Kenya Ladies Open Day One at Vipingo Ridge Baobab Course in Kilifi on February 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

What you need to know:

  • Strom holed in birdies at the 11th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 18th with a double-bogey at the 16th. She then started the front nine with an early birdie at the second and sixth, but dropped two shots over the fourth and eighth for her four under par 68.

Sweden’s Linnea Strom produced seven birdies in the first round of this year’s Magical Kenya Ladies European Tour event, to claim a two-shot lead at Vipingo’s par 72 Baobab Course on Thursday.

