Sweden's Linnea Strom stretches lead in Kenya Ladies Open

Sweden’s Lienna Strom Friday remained at the top of the leaderboard despite having made a double bogey at the 149 par three eighth hole and a late bogey at the 14th hole that resulted in a one over par finish going into the third round of the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies European Tour tournament at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course.

Strom started the round well, firing an early birdie at the second hole, but soon after, picked up a bogey at the fourth, recovered one shot at the seventh before encountering the double at the eighth, for her 73 and a three under par 141.

“I felt like I played better golf today than yesterday – I had eight birdies yesterday and three today so that makes a big difference. We didn’t have as much wind on the front nine, but I couldn’t really get it going, I had a double on eight which cost me a bit today but overall, I feel happy with where my game is at, I just didn’t get the scoring as good today.

“I feel like I was better off the tee today, which is important on this course, but my putting wasn’t as good today – if I was putting like I was yesterday I would have scored better as well.

“I thought the pins were a bit closer to the edge today, but the greens and fairways continue to be firm, so you have to think one more time before you hit.

“What’s important for me is to focus on what I can do and to build my confidence, and hopefully I can finish on the top soon,’’ said Strom after her round.

She led by three shots from Spain’s Naurra Iturrioz who shot two under par 70 for a two rounds total of level par 144. Iturrioz made a total of six birdies but she equally dropped three shots all of them at the back nine.

In a tough day which saw many players dropping shots, Scotland’s Michelle Thompson fired six under par 66, to lead a group of five players on one over par 145. Other players finishing on one over par included Germany’s Sophie Hausmann, Becky Morgan of Wales, Simmila Tarming Soenderby of Denmark who shot two under par 70.

A total of 63 players managed to make the 11 over par second round cut, in this year’s event where the course appeared tough compared to the 2019 event.

It was even tougher for the four Kenyan players who failed to make the cut, with Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab Sports Club missing the cut by three shots after firing 14 over par 158 made up of 79 in each round.

Of the others, Naomi Wafula tied in 90th place on 20 over par while Bhavi Shah and Faith Chemutai were on 36 and 39 over par scores.

Meanwhile, the Magical Kenya Ladies Open entertainment village at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, went live on Thursday with an array of top deejays and artists lined up to take to the stage to entertain spectators attending the event.

In keeping up with the event's theme, the list of entertainers is female-led, with deejays Saye, Jackie, Sashy, and Malaika set to perform throughout the tournament. They will be joined by renowned deejays Leo and Adrian, performing on Saturday and Sunday.

Performing live music on stage will be top artists Sage Chemutai and Fena Gitu, who will be in action on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Tickets to the event are available for purchase online at ticketsasa.com, with access to the venue being open to spectators who have proof of double vaccination against Covid-19 as per the Ministry of Health guidelines that govern public occasions.

The entertainment village is sponsored by Kenya Breweries Limited through its Johnnie Walker brand.

The leaderboard;

Lienna Strom (Swe) 68, 73= 141

Nurria Iturrioz (Esp) 74, 70= 144

Sophie Hausmann (Ger) 74, 71= 145

Becky Morgan (Wal) 73, 72= 145

Michelle Thomson (Sco) 79, 66= 145