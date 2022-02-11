Sweden's Linnea Strom stretches lead in Kenya Ladies Open

Linnea Strom of Sweden checks her line before tee off

Linnea Strom of Sweden checks her line before tee off from 18th tee during Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge, Baobab Course in Kilifi County on February 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Strom started the round well, firing an early birdie at the second hole, but soon after, picked up a bogey at the fourth, recovered one shot at the seventh before encountering the double at the eighth, for her 73 and a three under par 141
  • In a tough day which saw many players dropping shots, Scotland’s Michelle Thompson fired six under par 66, to lead a group of five players on one over par 145
  • It was even tougher for the four Kenyan players who failed to make the cut, with Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab Sports Club missing the cut by three shots after firing 14 over par 158 made up of 79 in each round

Sweden’s Lienna Strom Friday remained at the top of the leaderboard despite having made a double bogey at the 149 par three eighth hole and a late bogey at the 14th hole that resulted in a one over par finish going into the third round of the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies European Tour tournament at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course.

