Swede leads team to victory in Pro-Am event

Sweden's Lina Boqvist follows the progress of her tee shot from first tee on February 9, 2022 during Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am event at Vipingo Ridge, Baobab Course, in Kilifi County.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Esther comes to the event having finished 45th in the LET money list after taking part in four events in 2021.

Sweden's Lina Boqvist announced her return to the PGA Baobab Course in Vipingo with authority as she led her Vipingo Ridge team of Richard Frost, Sue Williamson and Betty Bundotich to victory at the Pro-Am event held on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s first round tee-off of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.
 
With a team score of 27-under par, Lina's team recorded a shot better than the Kenya Tourism Board's team led by Finland's Emily Penttila, comprising Nancy Wairimu, Ruth Omwansa and Mukami Wangai, which came in second with a team score of 26-under par.

