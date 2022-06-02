Sunset Society tournament set for Nyali

The Sunset Golfing Society, one of the pioneer virtual Golf groups in Kenya that was founded in 1996 with the mission of promoting the game of golf for networking and supporting education for the needy children, is heading down to Mombasa this weekend, for its annual tournament at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course.

The Nyali event, is one of the three major events organized by the Society in the country besides small events. As usual, this weekend’s activities get underway at the historical Mombasa Golf Club, the second oldest golf club in Kenya, having been founded in 1911.

There, the society will stage a curtain-raiser on Friday in the form of club-nite which has attracted over 100 players. Thereafter, action will shift to Nyali in Mombasa’s Mainland North for the big event which has attracted a field of 136 players including a number of Sunset members drawn from various clubs in the country.

The local golfers drawn include the winner of the recent Safaricom Golf Tour eighth leg Sailesh Chauhan, Gurbux Singh, William Kaguta, Omar Lewa, John Orioro, pro Daniel Nduva who shot a course record of six under 65 during the Safaricom event, while others include lady golfers Mary Kandu and Susan Stokes among others.

Leading the Sunset members, at Nyali where Tysons Limited, one of the biggest supporters of the series, has teamed up with Jibu Water, Floating Beach Apartments, Falcon Riley Security and members to sponsor the event, will be James Ondigo of Muthaiga Golf Club who said the tournament is just but part of the society’s calendar of events across the country where members come together to enjoy the game of golf while socialising with one another.

Other Sunset members travelling to Mombasa include immediate past chairman Abel Munda, former chairman Barth Ragalo, Sam Onyango, the Sunset captain Tom Macakiage, Tobby See, Carol Kadikinyi, Felix Ochieng, Wycliffe Onyango, Maurice KÁnjejo, Ceasar Handa, ‘Don Riaroh, and Herman Odera among many others.

“We so far have over 350 members, with the membership drawn mostly from golfers from the Western region and includes professionals from public sector, private sector and business people.

"Other than playing golf, the society supports the less fortunate in the society as part of its Community Social Responsibility (CSR) and currently supports over 15 needy students by paying secondary school fees to needy students who passed KCPE. This year the Society has supported students to a tune of Sh576,000 in school fees paid directly to the schools,’’ said Ondigo.

After Coast, action will follow at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club in September, culminating in the grand Sunset Festival in Kisumu at Nyanza Club in December.

Elsewhere, Machakos Golf Club, a popular golf destination, will host the CIC Corporate golf tournament this weekend where 98 golfers were drawn though post entries are still available for those wishing to play.