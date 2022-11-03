Strong line-up for Manchester Salver

A star field of 78, including two Ugandan players, are at Eldoret Golf Club this weekend for the annual Manchester Salver golf tournament.

It comes two weeks after the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab Course won by Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah.

This weekend’s tournament, sponsored by Crown Paints and Pernod Ricard, is a 36-hole event hence it does not attract World Amateur Ranking points, but counts towards the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

It is, therefore, important for those who have not scored enough points to finish at least in the top four at the end of the season.

John Lejirmah and Limuru’s Dennis Maara have already booked their places in next year’s Magical Kenya Open which leaves only the KAGC Order of Merit winner’s slot available alongside, possibly, one more slot for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open as the Africa Region Four tournament.

Leading the field in Eldoret will be Lejirmah and Balala who will be facing, among others, defending champion Simon Karari, Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama, Ebill Omollo and Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab and the two Ugandans, Michael Arunga and Godfrey Nsubuga.

Last year, Karari posted rounds of 73 and 74 to beat Michael Karanga by one shot while Ebill Omollo was third on 149 while Dennis Maara, Chris Andrea and Edgar Brian tied for fourth place. Assuming that the course setting, particularly the pin positions, will not be as ridiculous as they were set at Vipingo, better scores are anticipated this weekend.

Away in Kericho, a field of 100 will be battling for a number of prizes in the third leg of the DTB “Bank with us’’ tournament.

This is the first time Kericho is hosting DTB events launched early this year in Kakamega followed by the second leg at Nyali Golf and Country Club where Mombasa-based ICT expert, Fahmy Bajaber, emerged the winner.

“We are delighted that the DTB ‘Bank with us’ golf tournament is attracting great participation from across the country. We have hosted successful tournaments in Kakamega and Mombasa Counties this year,” DTB Group CEO, Nasim Devji says.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Friday, Marketers will be celebrating 60 years of greatness at the first ever Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) Golf Tournament dubbed MSK Chairman’s Golf Tournament.

The event was set up to celebrate the strides the Society has taken in enhancing the marketing profession to effectively promote businesses in Kenya. Among the sponsors are EABL, KCB Bank, Unilever, Syngenta IMG, REXE, WPP Scangroup, Minet, Trans Studios and Fidelity Insurers.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club resident professional, Alfred Nandwa, will conduct day-long golf clinics for new golfers.

Among the strong contingent expected are current MSK chairman Charles Kariuki, former chairman Pheodor Mundia, Patriciah Ithau, Tony Gatheca and council members Joel Chacha and Waithera Kabiru.

Kariuki, observed that the society is seeking to enhance its capacity and is keen on regulating the sector outlining the development of the Marketing Society of Kenya Draft Bill, 2022.

Down at the Coast, a field of 130 players, including 21 of the local professionals, will be battling it out today in the Mulembe Golfing Society Coast edition Pro-Am at the Mombasa Golf Club course where the pros will also conduct golf clinics.