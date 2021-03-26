South Africa's Daniel van Tonder wins Savannah Classic

South Africa's Daniel van Tonder poses with Kenya Savannah Classic title.

South Africa's Daniel van Tonder poses with Kenya Savannah Classic title, his first European Tour win in 49 appearance, at the par 71 Karen Country Club course on March 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Kenya Savannah Classic

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Both players had posted seven under par 64 in the final round where Tonder made a birdie at the last hole, bogeyed the 14th and 15th but against nine birdies, five of them coming at the back nine
  • Tying for the second place in the event supported by ABSA were Scotland's Culum Hill and England's Sam Horsfield on 20 under par 264, just a shot from the top two players
  • Kenya's only survivor in the tournament David Wakhu managed to recovered two shots in the final round to finish a respectable 57th place with seven under par 277




South Africa's Daniel van Tonder beat Thailand's Jazz Janewattananod in a sudden death play-off at the 18th hole, to claim the Kenya Savannah Classic title, his first European Tour win in 49 appearance, at the par 71 Karen Country Club course on Friday.

