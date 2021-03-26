South Africa's Daniel van Tonder wins Savannah Classic

South Africa's Daniel van Tonder beat Thailand's Jazz Janewattananod in a sudden death play-off at the 18th hole, to claim the Kenya Savannah Classic title, his first European Tour win in 49 appearance, at the par 71 Karen Country Club course on Friday.

Van Tonder, who has however won seven tournaments in his country's Sunshine Tour, had tied with Jazz on 21 under par 263 in the regulation play.

Both players had posted seven under par 64 in the final round where Tonder made a birdie at the last hole, bogeyed the 14th and 15th but against nine birdies, five of them coming at the back nine.

Jazz on the other hand, birdied eighth holes, missing a birdie at the 18th for an easy par, but he had dropped a shot at the 16th hole. During the play-off, both drove to the centre of the fairways, and easily fired to the green but made pars, to return to the 18th tee for the second time where Jazz missed the green on his second but chipped well though he and Tonder missed birdies.

It was at the third attempt where the more experienced Tonder fired to about three feet for an easy birdie while Jazz missed his, to surrender the title to the South African who already boasted a good record at Karen by finishing tied for fifth in 2014, and 12th place the following year, with his worst having been a 29th finish in the 2017 tournament all at Karen Country Club then in Challenge Tour.

He becomes the seventh South African winner in Kenya, following the footsteps of among others Justin Harding's victory in the Magical Kenya Open last week.

"I’ve been playing well and working hard on the game, I’m overwhelmed. My wife and I have been a great team. I’m happy. I was thinking I’m usually a bit dangerous on the last few holes, I knew I could make a few birdies. Second-last hole I hit myself behind a tree, took some thinking of making a par. I told my wife on the last hole I’d put myself on the green, give myself a chance to make a putt and I did.

"The Sunshine Tour is very good. Competition is very strong. Scores are usually very low, you have to go low. If it wasn’t for the Sunshine Tour, I don’t think I would have done this – very happy with that, and a thank you to them,'' said Tonder who earned 145,670 Euros (Sh18, 937,100).

Close second

Tying for the second place in the event supported by ABSA were Scotland's Culum Hill and England's Sam Horsfield on 20 under par 264, just a shot from the top two players.

Hill made eight birdies and was cruising well to a possible victory until he dropped a shot at the 18th hole while he birdied the fourth, sixth, eighth, eagled the 12th in additional to three more birdies at the 14th, 16th and 17th but bogeyed the 18th for the day's 64 and an aggregate of 264.

Another South African Jacques Kruyswijk tied in fifth place on 18 under par with England's David Drysdale who shot four under par.

Impressive Wakhu

Kenya's only survivor in the tournament David Wakhu managed to recovered two shots in the final round to finish a respectable 57th place with seven under par 277.

Wakhu dropped a shot at the second hole but birdied the sixth and ninth in the first nine and at the 11th, missed one narrowly at the 17th.

"I really tried to get more birdies to at least finish with something like 10 or 12 under par, but my putting today was not as sharp as I wanted. At the same time, I wanted to protect what I already had," said Wakhu who thanked his biggest supporter Robert Keter and all the other corporates which supported the local professionals.

He said this year's field was very strong and made up of many top players in the world and was not easy for the locals to match the visitors. Wakhu took home 3,510 Euros (Sh456,300).

The leaderboard;

Daniel van Tonder (SA) 65, 64, 70, 64= 263

Jazz Janewattananond (Thai) 66, 68, 65, 64= 263

Sam Horsfield (Eng) 66, 68, 66, 64= 264

Calum Hill (Sco) 67, 68, 65, 64= 264

Jacques Kruyswijk (SA) 70, 64, 68, 64= 266

David Drysdale (Sco) 65, 65, 69, 67= 266