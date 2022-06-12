Sorobea wins 10th leg of Safaricom Golf Tour

Home player Elly Sorobea recovered from a poor start to eventually claim the overall title during the 10th leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 20, the 62-year-old Sorobea, made several bogeys in the opening nine to post a low 17 points in the event, which attracted a field of 133 players drawn from South and North Rift, as well as Kakamega and Nyanza Club.

It was however at the back nine where he managed to double his effort and produced an impressive 23 points courtesy of a birdie at the 15th hole for a total of 40 points to book a place in the grand finale of the tour to be held at Vipingo Ridge in August.

"I want to thank Safaricom for giving us such a wonderful tournament. This is the first time we have had such a tournament with a big turnout. The course today was really good and I enjoyed playing with my four-ball.

I however had some few challenges on chipping in my first nine, but my second nine was much better with some good holes which enabled me to win the tournament on countback. I will need to work on my chipping and practice more as I prepare to compete in the grand finale,” said Sorobea.

He now joins other winners of the first nine events in the tour with more qualifiers expected from the last four legs.

Meanwhile, it was also a great day for Nandi Bears golfers with junior golfer Zaddock Tanui producing an impressive 40 points to clinch the men's category ahead of Jonah Kosgei with similar points.

Lydia Jebichii, the winner of the fourth leg of the tour and Dr. Kimeli Mutai, both from Nandi, also dominated in the Longest Drive for Ladies and Men’s titles respectively.

Gracemary Karira also posted 40 points to claim the top spot in the Ladies' category ahead of Philis Kisuna with also 40 points.

Posting the best first nine score was veteran Kitale golfers Philip Shiharsy on 20 points, while the best second nine award went to Elizabeth Akinyi from Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu on 21 points.

In the subsidiary section, the Safaricom prize was won by Emmanuel Cheruiyot on 33 points, while the Guest award went to Risper Baraza after posting 25 points.

A field of 50 golfers are taking part in the Junior event where over 60 aspiring junior golfers attended the introductory clinic.

The event culminates with the caddies' tournament on Monday. It has so far attracted over 150 participants from across the country.