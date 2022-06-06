Soni, Mengi shine in Safaricom Junior tourney in Kericho

Tsevi Soni and Aarna Mengi emerged the overall winners during the ninth leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour junior tournament held at the par 70 Kericho Golf Club course on Sunday.

Playing in the Boys' 11 years category, Windsor club’s junior golfer Tsevi Soni, a grade eight pupil at Premier Academy, produced an impressive 91 gross to lead his group and claim the overall best boy title.

He won ahead of Bradley Mokua Williams of Kisii on 112 gross.

On the other hand, Aarna Mengi, a grade three pupil at Montessori, who also celebrated her eighth birthday on Sunday, emerged the best girl after posting an impressive 47 gross to win ahead of Lynnet Zawadi on 52 and Audrey Amor who fired 60 gross.

With Mengi taking the overall title, Zawadi took the first prize in that category.

“This is my first time to play in Kericho and my fourth time to participate in the Safaricom Golf Tour, which is a great platform for the juniors across the country. The course was quite tough compared to my home club Windsor, but I am glad I managed to hit my drives well, which enabled me to beat other young golfers and emerge the winner,” said Tsevi Soni.

In the nine to 10 girls section, Nyanza’s Leah Achieng on 47 gross beat her club-mate Melissa Caylee by four shots. Wyne Titus had earlier posted 55 gross to win ahead of Hosney Kipchumba in the eight to nine years boys category.

Winning the 13 to 14 boys' category for those who played a full round of 18 holes was Graffin Kiplangat of Kericho with a score of 123 gross followed by Aaron Patel on 146.

In the boys’ 15 years and above category, Lucas Nyambogo from Nyanza Golf Club posted gross 91 to emerge the winner.

Nyambogo, who was among the prize winners during the Nation Classic two weeks ago at his home course, emerged the junior winner during the fourth leg of the tour at Nyanza Golf Club.

At Kericho, Nyambogo, won ahead of home player Roy Kimaru who had carded 107 gross.

Stacy Cherono emerged top in the girls’ 15 and above category where she posted 120 gross to beat her closest challenger Daivy Chelangat who had carded 144 gross.

Claiming the girls’ 11-12 category title was Imani Njoki with gross 104 gross ahead of Venessa Sharley who garnered 114.

Winning the boys’ 12 category was Fabian Julias on 129, and in second place was Sertin Kibet on 151. Meanwhile in the Nine-hole division, seven-year-old Jeff Kibe continued to dominate his category after scoring 51 gross to finish first ahead of Justus Wagura who came second on 68.

The boys' 10 years category went to Trevor Kiplangat on 63 gross ahead of Jordan Kigen who garnered 67 to take the second position in the category.

The Kericho tournament saw 61 junior golfers from the region and its environs drawn to the tournament with 67 aspiring junior golfers showing up for the golf clinic that involved training at the facility.

The Safaricom Golf Series now moves to Kitale Golf Club this coming weekend for its 10th leg.

The tour has so far drawn over 4,800 golfers who have taken part in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

As part of growing golf among the juniors in the country, Safaricom has partnered with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) to tap and nurture young talent in the golf sport.