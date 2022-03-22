Snow wins second leg of Savanna Tour at Limuru

Muthaiga Golf Club pro Greg Snow Tuesday beat Golf Park’s Eric Ooko and amateur Michael Karanga in a three-hole play-off to claim the second leg of the Savanna Golf Tour series at the Limuru Country Club course.

At the end of regulation play, the three leading golfers were tied at two-under par 70.

Snow fended off the challenge from Ooko and Karanga on the third play-off hole, holing a birdie to emerge the tournament’s winner.

Earlier, Snow had carded 37 on the first nine, courtesy of successive bogeys on the first and second holes and a birdie on the third – having held par on the rest of the holes.

On the back nine, he played blemish-free, holing birdies at the eleventh, thirteenth and sixteenth holes for a total of 33.

“I played really good today. I had the ball under control and struck it really nice after teeing. It is unfortunate that I didn’t make good of a few chances I had at some of the holes, but other than that it was a decent performance.

The course was in really good condition, and I took advantage of that. I played the play-off with two very good players, and I had to make a very good shot on the last hole to win,” said Snow.

Second placed Eric Ooko matched Snow’s scores in both the first and second nine, carding 37 and 33 points respectively for a total of 2-under par 70.

He holed birdies on the first, third, tenth, eleventh, fourteenth and eighteenth holes, but dropped shots on the first, sixth, thirteenth, fifteenth and sixteenth holes.

He blamed his putting for failing to clinch the title.

“I had several three putts today. I had a chance of winning this tournament; I shot so many birdies, but looking at the bogeys that I had did not allow me to win it.

I lost on the play-off, which was a little bit unlucky for me, as I lost with a birdie and so I will not complain. I understand that I need to work harder on my game, this is the second Savanna Tour tournament and I have finished second in both. This is a very good tour and if we keep on playing, we will get a little bit strong heading to the Kenya Open,” said Ooko.

Meanwhile, Michael Karanga played a decent first and second nine, carding 36 and 34 respectively for his two-under par 70.

The tournament attracted a total of 58 golfers including 12 amateurs who battled for the Sh 500,000 prize money.