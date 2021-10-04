Snow takes second round lead at Vet Lab Safari Tour

Greg Snow

Greg Snow follows the progress of his shot from the first hole fairway during the second leg of Kenya Open Golf Safari Tour Series on at Vet Lab Sports Club October 04, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Snow, who missed the first leg at Sigona last week because of shoulder injury, shot two under par 70 for a level par 144 having shot two over par 74 in the first round on Sunday
  • On the other hand, round one leader Tafara Mpofu from Zimbabwe shot four over par 76 to drop to second place where he is tied with compatriot Robson Chinhoi on one over par 145 for the two rounds
  • Chinhoi, on the other hand made a birdie on the notorious fourth after bogeying second and third, then birdied the sixth and seventh, but picked up a five at the par four-seventh

Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow went up by one shot in day two of the Safari Tour Season Four, second leg at the long-playing and tough par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Monday where 24 players made the eight over par cut.

