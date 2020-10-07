Snow clinches Limuru Safari Tour

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow beat newcomer Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club and Windsor’s Riz Charania by the narrow margin of one shot, to claim the first leg of this year’s Safari Tour at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course on Wednesday.

It was however a struggle for Snow who won five tournaments last season, as he started well, posting an under par score at the front nine despite having started with a bogey at the first hole, and late bogey at the seventh.

“I played badly particularly at the back nine, I think the long wait for competitions made a bit rusty. I missed a number of birdie chances including at the 18th where made three putts. All the same, we are back on the course on Sunday at Royal Nairobi so hopefully I will play better,’’ said Snow who birdied the second, fifth and sixth, then came the double bogey six at the par four-10th hole.

Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow tees off from 18th tee during the fourth day of first leg of Safari Tour golf series at Limuru Country Club on October 7, 2020. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I did not make a single birdie at the 10th, and I think it really affected my scores at the back nine,’’ added Snow who also dropped a shot at the 12th and 13th with only one birdie coming at the 16th, having made an eagle at the par five-15th, to close with a two over par 74.

Snow won the tournament with all rounds total of one over par 289, a score that earned him Sh105,000.

For the newcomer Njoroge who was making his debut in pro golf, bogeyed two holes at the front nine (fourth and seventh), but birdied the sixth though it was at the back nine where he managed to pick up three birdies at the 10th, 15th, 17th for a level par 72 and a total of two over par 290 to tie with the more experienced Riz Charania who shot one under par 71 to also wind up on 290. Njoroge and Charania earned Sh63,000 each.

Kenya Railways Golf Club's Samuel Njoroge tees off from 18th hole tee during the fourth day of first leg Safari Tour golf series at Limuru Country Club on October 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I am very excited finishing second in my first attempt, it gives me more confidence particularly for the coming events. I played well in the final round though I made some few bad putts and I will start working on my putting immediately at Royal because the greens there are likely to be different from Limuru,’’ said Njoroge, a young brother of Professional Golfers of Kenya(PGK) captain John Wangai.

VetLab Sports Club’s Robinson Owiti meanwhile made a bogey at the 18th green after hitting his second shot to the ninth fairway, chipped well but the ball rolled over the green. Owiti had dropped a couple of shots before then, for three over par 75 to finish the tournament in fourth place with three over par 291.

“I missed a number of greens today otherwise I would have won the tournament. My game generally was not as good as it was in the first three rounds, but will go straight to the range and practising greens to prepare for next week at Royal,’’ said Owiti.

VetLab Sports Club Robinson Owiti follows his shot from 18th hole fairway during the fourth day of first leg of Safari Tour golf series, at Limuru Country Club on October 7, 2020. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile Golf Park’s David Wakhu who also shot three over par 75, for four over par 292, blamed his painful elbow.

“Nothing worked well for me today as I was struggling to hit the ball because of the elbow. I will have to get it checked before the next event though I am still happy for a fourth place. The long wait plus carrying our own bags might have contributed in a lot of things this week and the sooner we are allowed to use caddies the better,’’ said Wakhu.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Safari Tour chairman Patrick Obath assured the pros that the issues of caddies is being addressed and hopefully the pros will be allowed to use them in the third leg.

Safari Tour Chairman Patrick Obath (right) hands over a dummy cheque of Sh105,000 to Limuru Safari Tour winner Greg Snow at Limuru Country Club on October 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“We are truly grateful for the Kenya Golf Union who have been spearheading the health issue guidelines with the Ministry of Health on the Covid-19 guidelines," said Obath.

The final leaderboard at Limuru Country Club;

Greg Snow 74, 68, 73, 74= 289

Samuel Njoroge 76, 68, 74, 72= 290

Rizwan Charania 73, 72, 74, 71= 290

Robinson Owiti 73, 70, 73, 75=291

Ganeev Giddie 70, 71, 78, 73= 292

David Wakhu 70, 74, 73, 75=292

Mathew Omondi 72, 72, 72, 77= 293.