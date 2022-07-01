Small field for Gold Fields Trophy in Kakamega

The hunt for points in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series now shifts to Western Kenya this weekend, for the Gold Fields Trophy at Kakamega Golf Club course.

Unlike the recent Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship at Royal Nairobi Golf Club which had a direct qualification to the 2023 Magical Kenya Open where a large entry of 90 players was received, this weekend’s two rounds tournament has attracted a small field of 51 players, with 14 post entries still available for those who were late in listing their names for the draw.

Among those drawn include Limuru Country Club’s Dennis Maara who seems to be in good form this season. During the Match Play Championship at Royal, Maara beat Muthaiga Golf Club Jay Sandhu by a record margin of 7-6 to claim the title and become the first amateur to book a place in the DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open.

Other leading players in Kakamega, will be Vet Lab’s Carl Wambasi, former Match Play champion Isaac Makokha, Ebill Omollo, Royal’s Kevin Juma, Ben Omondi of Ruiru Sports Club, and Kisii Sports Club’s Geoffrey Karioki. Also in the mix for the Gold Fields Trophy, one of the oldest event at Kakamega Golf Club though it was upgraded into KAGC status two years ago, will be Nandi Bears Club’s Nelson Koech as well as Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama.

Also drawn to try and beat the senior players are two juniors Steve Orinda and Chrispine Owuor both from Vet Lab, who are also among the seven juniors listed in the team of 15 players that will represent Kenya in Victoria Cup against Uganda towards end of this month.

Going by the draw, Saturday’s first round is set for 8am, with the second round set for Sunday morning followed by the prize giving ceremony in the afternoon.

First round draw of the Goldfields Trophy;

7.30 N. Koech, A. Kitur, J. Watunu; 7.40 E. Barno, K. Mutai, A. Mukuvi; 7.50 Ano, Ano, Ano; 8.00 Ano, Ano, Ano; 8.10 Ano, Ano, Ano; 8.20 Ano, Ano, Ano; 8.30 Ano, Ano, Ano; 8.40 T. Oduor(NGC), K. Juma, A. Odongo; 8.50 J. Kamais, J. Rono, T. Oduor(NKR); 9.00 S. Amusala, W. Karanja, G. Kitiwa; 9.10 V. Chesumei, N. Ong’alo, I. Makokha; 9.20 B. Madete, C. Owuor(JNR), R. Ssembi; 9.30 K. Chandaria, S. Mulama, E. Omollo; 9.40 J. Mundia, S. Orinda(JNR), F. Wagura; 9.50 A. Okusimba, G. Karioki, J. Akhonya; 10.00 D. Maara, J. Oketch, C. Wambasi; 10.10 L. Busolo, A. Nyanusi, M. Tanui; 10.20 S. Walia, R. Leming’ani, P. Shirharsy; 10.30 J. Mogeni, D. Chemusei, J. Mario; 10.40 I. Ondieki, M. Alunga, P. Macharia; 10.50 B. Omondi, Phelix Oketch, H. Imbukwa; 11.00 DR. P. Oketch, G. Ombito, J. Lejirma.