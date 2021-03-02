Six former winners set for Magical Kenya Open

Italian Guido Migliozzi kisses his prize after winning the 2019 Magical Kenya Open on March 17, 2019 at Karen Country Club. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Frenchman Romain Langasque returns to the competiton, but this time as a professional.
  • He came to Kenya for the first time as an amateur four years ago and surprised many including the leading professionals by finishing second. 

Six past winners will take part in this year's Magcal Kenya Open to be held at the Karen Country Club from March 18.

