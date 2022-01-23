Six amateurs to feature at Kenya Open

By Larry Ngala

  • Taking the three rounds gross were Stephen Kiaro on 74, Isaac Makokha also on 74 and Elly Barno who posted 71 gross. Taking the overall nett title was Edward Murungi on 218 nett.
  • He won ahead of Danny Chelogoi on 221 same as third placed Daniel Kiragu. The nett rounds winners were Zamin Nasser on 71, Shiv Shah on 72 and Aaron Kitur who posted 71 nett.

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has released the names of the six amateurs who will represent Kenya during this year’s Magical Kenya Open to be held at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club from March 3 to 6.

