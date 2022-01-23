Six amateurs to feature at Kenya Open

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has released the names of the six amateurs who will represent Kenya during this year’s Magical Kenya Open to be held at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club from March 3 to 6.

The names of the amateurs were announced by the KGU Chairman Peter Kiguru during the prize giving ceremony of this year’s Sigona Bowl at Sigona Golf Club.

Leading the six amateurs will be leading golfer in 2021 and Kenya Amateur Stroke Play champion, Adel Balala of Nyali Golf and Country Club, Kenya Amateur Match Play Champion John Lejirimah of Kenya Railway Golf Club, Kiambu’s Michael Karanga, who finished second in the KAGC series Order of Merit and Limuru’s Dennis Maara who was picked up as a wildcard.

Complete the team are two juniors Taimur Malik and Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga Golf Club, while another Muthaiga junior Daniel Kiragu will be a reserve. The two juniors were selected on the basis of their performance in local and international events they played.

Meanwhile during the 54-hole Sigona Bowl, Jay Sandhu of Royal beat Dennis Maara by one shot to claim the season opener title.

Sandhu posted rounds of 71, 76 and 74 for a total of 221, with Maara on 222 finishing second, while John Lejirmah who also carded gross 222 finished third.

Taking the three rounds gross were Stephen Kiaro on 74, Isaac Makokha also on 74 and Elly Barno who posted 71 gross. Taking the overall nett title was Edward Murungi on 218 nett.