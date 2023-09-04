Singh claims top prize in NCBA golf series at Great Rift

Nakuru based Sarat Singh produced an impressive round of 75 gross at the tight and most challenging Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha to clinch the overall title in the 13th leg of the 2023 NCBA Bank golf series on Saturday.

He beat a field of 165 golfers drawn from various clubs in the Central Rift Region who included National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Professor Njuguna Ndungu, a member of the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort, who managed gross 84 to emerge as the men’s gross winner playing off handicap eight.

Ndungu won well ahead of senior golfer Jimnah Mbaru on 90 gross, while clinching the ladies top prize was handicap six Nancy Ndungu, who carded 84, to beat Jane Gikonyo by four shots.

In the Nett category, veteran golfer John Mbuu, posted nett 72, while the ladies nett title went to Sissel Rene with an impressive score of 64 nett.

The junior title went to Pari Maisuria on 104 gross. In the Guests category, Karen’s Dennis Chebitwey shot nett 66 to emerge the winner, with Jimmy Mwangondi claiming the staff prize on 73 nett.

NCBA Group Asset Finance Director, Lennox Mugambi said: “The 2023 NCBA Golf Series has been a resounding success since its launch in March this year. Throughout this journey, we have traversed various golf courses across the nation, and met and interacted with so many of our stakeholders in the golf community."

At the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, John Kamais, playing off handicap one, posted an impressive 39 points to claim the first division of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nakuru Chapter sponsored by LSK National Office, Madison Insurance, Phillips Auctioners and Legacy Auctioners.

Kamais beat another single figure handicap golfer Collins Kipkirui by one point, while Ashok Patel led in the second division with a score of 38, winning by the narrow margin of one point from Kulveer Singh.

Francis Wanjohi returned the day’s best score of 40 points to claim the third division where he was two clear points from Stephen Macharia. Kamonjo Kiburi beat Harry Mbati on countback with 36 points to emerge the men’s best advocate, while the best Lady advocate was Jennifer Mugweru on 28 points.

The going was however tough for Eric Theuri who could only managed 15 points to rightfully win the “Advocate Best Effort’’ prize. Taking the gross titl was Shem Orwenyo with 30, while Nicholas Karoki was the best among the sponsors with 35 points.

Eleanor Wambui was Lady winner with 33, and leading the guests was Mackton Wekhomba on 39, while M.S. Malik and Mark Karanja were the senior and junior winners on 36 and 34 points.

The nines went to Ann Nduati and Raphael Kimani on 20 and 23 points. Gurtej Sahota and Njoki Mureithi claimed the longest drive contest awards, while Fr Chris Kamau was the nearest to Pin winner.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Dr Karienye beat former club Chairman Peter Mwaura by one point to claim the overall prize in the Legendary Golfers tournament.

Playing off handicap 16, Karienye carded 42 points, while Mwaura, playing off 14, posted 41 points which could only earn him the men’s first prize though after beating Hamphrey Njeru on countback.

In the Ladies section, Judy Nyambura beat Lucy Mwangi on countback with 37 to take home the first prize. The nines went to Louis Nderi and Emmanuel Wachira on 22 and 24 points. The club’s top amateur Ben Omondi won the gross on 32 and Lucy Maina was the best guest with 36 points.

The Category two winner was Rahab Njugua on 38 and emerging the winner among the sponsors was Laura Koki on 38, one better than Justus Mathenge.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Monthly Mug and Pendant; Gross winner- William Kaguta 71 gross, A-Division- Omar Kaingu Lewa 69 nett, cb Martin Wahome, Vishnu Dhutia 70, B-Division- Johnson Wamunyua 67 nett, Lumatete Muchai 74, Clem Agina 75.