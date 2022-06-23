Sigona hosts KGU Chairman's Prize

Immediate past chairman of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Peter Kiguru hosts the KGU Chairman’s prize tournament this weekend at his home club Sigona Golf Club.

The two-day event whose first round is on Friday, has in all attracted a huge entry of 292, with 108 drawn for Friday’s round while on Saturday, 184 will be battling it out for the top honours.

Kiguru, who was recently elected Chairman of Kenya Golf Federation (KGF), joined the KGU board way back in 2015 where he first served as an Executive, Treasurer, Vice Chairman and eventually of the union.

During his tenure Kiguru was able to do among other things, engage government for the purpose of seeking funding to golf activities in the country including the staging of the Magical Kenya Open, and funding of the National Junior team to the All Africa Junior Golf Championship in Cairo Egypt, and the Deaflympics 2022 in Brazil where Kenya was represented by three players.

Having been elected on the agenda of junior golf development programmes, Kiguru supported Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) in bringing the Uskids Golf programme to Kenya where a partnership agreement was signed and the project was launched in October last year.

So far, over seven local USkids Golf series have been staged in the country in addition to two which have been supported by NCBA Bank.

Teeing off for Friday’s event is set for 7am while Saturday's round, which has attracted more players will be off from 6.42am.

Meanwhile away from Sigona, Ruiru Sports Club fresh from last weekend’s Ladies Open and the Kiambu County Governor’s Cup, will this weekend stage the prestigious Annual Accountants Golf Day.

The tournament is back in the Ruiru Calendar of events after being disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. As usual the event is being sponsored by some of the country’s top accountants most of them being members of the club while also coming in this time, will be a number of corporates such as IQPlus, Mayfair and Stanbic Bank who are making their debut this year, and Minet Kenya who have been partnering with the tournament since 2016.

“The course is in excellent condition and golfers will enjoy the course following the irrigation that was completed a few years ago. The fairways are in excellent condition and the greens in perfect shape,’’ said Club Captain Jessy Ndegwa.

Ruiru Sports Club boasst of the largest number of accountants, currently numbering 100. They will be battling it out for some of the prizes reserved for them, among them being the long hitting Terra Saidimu, Chris Kiai, Current Vice Captain J.K.Muraguri, John Nyaga and John Gitau who won the 2017 edition and will be trying to win the tournament for a second time.

Both should expect a formidable challenge from their fellow accountants like the unpredictable Mike Nyangi, Sam Kangau and Grace Miano who is expected to lead the ladies Accountant challenge. On the other hand, fighting it out for the other prizes will be some of the leading amateurs at Ruiru of the likes of Bernard Omondi, and former Captain Martin Karanja.