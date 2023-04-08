Sigona go top in Tannahill Shield

Sigona Golf Club’s team beat both Mombasa and Railway during the morning’s second round to tie with round one leaders Western on 23 points as the 98th edition of the annual Tannahill Shield golf tournament marked its half way stage at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Saturday.

Sigona beat Mombasa 8-0, having beaten Railway 7-1 for a total of 15 points, to join the leaders Western at the top in the round whose play was interrupted by the morning rains and had to be stopped for half an hour before play resumed.

On the other hand, Western’s Luther Kamau and John Kamais went down 3-2 to James Kamenchu and Kevin Juma, then Nelson Koech and Philip Shiharsy halved with Willy Mastermet and Njogu Kungu.

Joseph Watunu and Ken Serem beat Royal’s Joseah Kogo and Abner Onsomu 3-2 though Royal managed to win the match after the pair of Jetinder Thethy and Korby Gatiramu beat Western’s Elly Barno and Geoffrey Karioki 2-1 for a 5-3 victory for Royal who later on beat Karen 7-1 for a total of 12 and close the second round in third place with a total of 21 points.

Defending champions Muthaiga meanwhile tied with Limuru on 17 points each. Muthaiga halved (4-4) with Limuru then beat Windsor 5-3 for a total of nine points.

Mombasa with only four points could only wind up the morning round with a total of 16, three better than Railway who managed five points.

Karen and Windsor were tying at the bottom with seven points each after collecting three and five points each.

In the afternoon’s third round which started late due to the rains, Muthaiga was taking on Western and Sigona, a match which is expected to give an indication of the possible winner of this year’s tournament.

Hosts Royal now in a challenging position with just two points, was battling it out with Mombasa and Windsor in a match Royal was expected to win. At the back nine, Railways was meeting Limuru and Karen.

At least nine matches in the afternoon’s third round of this year’s Tannahill Shield were not concluded because of darkness caused by the late start due to rains at the now tough playing Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

Those matches which involved Railway and Limuru and Karen and Royal versus Mombasa and Windsor will now be played at 7am on Sunday before the fourth and final round gets underway at 8am.

But those which were included, Muthaiga halved with both Western and Sigona for eight points, while Sigona beat Western 7-1 for a total of 11 points, to climb to the top of the leaderboard with 34 points while Western collected five for 28 points, and Muthaiga managed eight for a total of 25 points in third place.