Shiv Mandavia wins fourth leg of NCBA golf series

Handicap 32 golfer Shiv Mandavia carded an impressive round of 45 points to secure the overall title in the fourth leg of the NCBA golf series at Sigona Golf Club course over the weekend.

The tournament resumed after a two-month sports suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He won by a big margin of four points from hot-charging Sagar Bhatt, playing off handicap 24, who carded 41 points to emerge winner in the men’s category ahead of Rajesh Karia (20), who he beat on countback.

In the ladies category, Esther Ngigi (20) shot an impressive round of 42 points to emerge the lady winner ahead of Zipporah Wachira (6), who carded 38 points to claim the runner-up spot.

In subsidiary events, Kirti Chauhan and Palkesh Shah were crowned first nine and second nine winners having carded 25 and 22 points respectively, while Chets Murkhjee won the nearest to the pin award for his approach at the fifth hole.

Zamin Nasser took the longest drive award in the men’s category for his shot off the 13th tee, with Sobhna Pattel claiming the prize in the ladies category. Meanwhile, NCBA’s Charles Omondi (22) was crowned staff winner after carding a round of 38 points.

The Sigona event attracted 200 players also featured tree planting, which is part of the Bank’s “Change the Story” tree-planting initiative.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Tirus Mwithiga, NCBA Retail Banking Group Director, said the bank is looking at reorganising events disrupted by the March lockdown, adding that the series will culminate in a grand finale at the Karen Country Club later in the year.

“We are very pleased to be back for the NCBA Golf Series. We have had three events, with this leg being the fourth. About four events were interrupted by the second lockdown that happened, and we hope to reorganize them later,” noted Mwithiga.

Commenting on the bank’s junior golf development program, Mwithiga said the aim is to nurture young talent to prepare them early to challenge for top honours in the leading global golf tournaments hosted in Kenya.

International Pairs

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, the pair of K.John and F Kimanzi beat the duo of P.Kyengo and G. Mutulu on countback to claim the top prize in the better ball stableford International Pairs qualifying event over the weekend.

The two top pairs were just a point better than third placed pair of S.Jimmy and P.Semenye, while in fourth place was the pair of W.Nguru and George Karugu on 42 points. To complete the top five slots was the pair of E.Manywanda and F.Kimanzi

At Ruiru Sports Club, Dixon Waruinge posted nett 72 to win the Monthly Mug, beating George Wachira and Chris Kiai by one shot.

In the ladies section, Anne Mburi fired nett 70 to win by three shots from Beatrice Waweru, with Sophie Mbochi on 74 nett finishing third.

The nines went to Elias Kariuki on 31 and Emmanuel Wachira who carded 32 while the guest winner was Julius Kiai with a score of nett 76.