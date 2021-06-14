Shiv Mandavia wins fourth leg of NCBA golf series

NCBA's Group Director of Retail Banking Titus Mwithiga follows the flight of his tee shot during the fourth leg of the NCBA golf series at Sigona Golf Club on June 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • In the ladies section, Anne Mburi fired nett 70 to win by three shots from Beatrice Waweru, with Sophie Mbochi on 74 nett finishing third.
  • The nines went to Elias Kariuki on 31 and Emmanuel Wachira who carded 32 while the guest winner was Julius Kiai with a score of nett 76.

Handicap 32 golfer Shiv Mandavia carded an impressive round of 45 points to secure the overall title in the fourth leg of the NCBA golf series at Sigona Golf Club course over the weekend.

