Shinyalu MP Ikana wins Parliamentary Games golf title in Rwanda

Shinyalu Member of Parliament Fred Ikana took the men’s title as Kenya finished three points behind Uganda in the East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games at the Kigali Villa and Resort golf course in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday.

Ikana, a former Limuru Country Club captain, playing off handicap 12, carded 38 points during the opening round played on December 12 before posting 39 in the final round on Thursday to steer his team to second place in the team title with 267, which included 69 by Limuru MP Kiragu Chege, and 61 and 60 by Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kassim Tandaza.

Uganda took the overall team title with 270, which included 76 by Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of the Uganda National Assembly.

Others in the Uganda line-up were Kyooma Xavier with 72, Dickson Kateshumbwa with 67, and Ojara Okin, who could only manage 55 points.

“It was a great tournament and Kenya gave its very best as we had a good line-up, and with all the chances of taking the overall title, though the Ugandans beat us because of their top player Tayebwa," said Ikana, adding the course is probably the best in East Africa.

Hosts Rwanda finished a distant third with only 129 points.

Uganda also took the ladies' team title with 268 points, while Kenya, whose team was led by Mwea MP Mary Maingi, a former chair of Vet Lab Sports Club, carded 69 points.

Gladys Chebet posted 53, and Tabitha Mutinda and Rahabu Mukami contributed 37 and 21 points.

Team Rwanda was again in third place with 171 points, while Tanzania, who had only two players, placed fourth with 90 points.

The top individual prize went to Alyek Judith of Uganda with 78 points, with another Ugandan, Nayebale Sylvia, taking the overall title with 78 points.

Other members of East Africa Community Burundi, South Sudan, DRC, and Somalia did not field players in the golf category.

The golf tournament is part of the games hosted by Rwanda this year.