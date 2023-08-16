Sharp-shooting Karanga man to watch at Karen

The Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Golf Championship, the country’s second major amateur competition, besides the Match Play Championship, tees off Thursday at Karen Country Club.

Marking its 46th year since it was started in 1978 in memory of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya’s first president, the 72-hole tournament has attracted 125 players from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

At stake, is the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl that was presented in 1978 by the then Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman, the late Col Mike Harbage, who served from1977 to 1978, and the person who took over from him, Chris Kahara of Sigona Golf Club.

Kahara in fact became the first African chairman of the union in the year 1978/1979.

The overall winner will also earn an automatic entry to the 2024 Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event, and Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series and World Amateur Rankings points as well as Sh120,000 cash reward courtesy of KAGC title sponsors NCBA Bank.

The prize kitty for the tournament stands at Sh520,000. The KGU chairman Philip Ochola appreciated the great support that the NCBA has extended to golf in Kenya and especially the sponsorship of the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series, the NCBA Junior Series tour and the NCBA tour that is underway in different clubs across the country.

“We anticipate to have a field of over 120 golfers including elite amateurs from our neighbouring countries,” said the KGU Tournaments Director David Ndung’u.

Leading the field in the four-day battle, will be Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga who has been in an amazing form this season.

Karanga has already clinched nine titles since the season started, including last weekend’s Malindi Open where he won by a big margin of 15 shots.

The Betika-sponsored Karanga is chasing an old record set by the legendary John Mucheru, who won all the national events in 1978, before the national Order of Merit then known as “Golfer of The Year Award” was started in 1983. Karanga is also all out to beat the record of now professional Kopan Timbe, of 11 victories out of 17 events.

“I would like to win both majors, beak Kopan Timbe’s record among others,’’ said Karanga after being crowned the new Malindi Open champion at Malindi Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

At Karen, he will face the likes of defending champion John Lejirmah, who won last year’s event at Vipingo Ridge, Adel Balala of Vipingo Ridge, Limuru’s Dennis Maara, Ebill Omollo, and Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab, junior golfer Elvis Muigua of Kiambu, Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik and Karen Club champion Nathan Mwangi.