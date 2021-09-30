Sh20 million Land Rover prize for Nation Classic grand finale

Hussein Ibrahim and Clifford Machoka

Hussein Ibrahim (left) the Managing Director Inchcape Kenya hands over car keys to Nation Media Group's External Affairs and Marketing Manager Clifford Machoka at Inchape Kenya offices at Westlands, Nairobi on September 30, 2021. The Land Rover Defender 90 model, which is valued at $185,000 (Sh20 million) will be awarded to Hole-in-one category winner during Saturday's Nation Classic Golf Series Finale.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Besides the car, Inchcape has also boosted its sponsorship in the event with cash contribution
  • Machoka thanked Inchcape for once again agreeing to partner with Nation Classic, saying NMG has over the years hosted the series as part of its golf development programmes
  • Besides Royal members, the grand finale has attracted over 60 guests of NMG including some from the various clubs which hosted this year’s events such as Eldoret, Mombasa and Nakuru

A brand new car worth over millions of shillings, will be up for grabs at Royal Nairobi Golf club’s par 72 course during Saturday’s Nation Classic golf series 2021 grand finale where a record field of 280 golfers were drawn to battle it out from as early as 6am.

