Sh20 million Land Rover prize for Nation Classic grand finale

A brand new car worth over millions of shillings, will be up for grabs at Royal Nairobi Golf club’s par 72 course during Saturday’s Nation Classic golf series 2021 grand finale where a record field of 280 golfers were drawn to battle it out from as early as 6am.

The Land Rover Defender 90 model, which is valued at $185,000 (Sh20 million) courtesy of one of the leading partner of the Nation Media Group in this weekend’s classic event, Inchcape Kenya, is being offered as a special prize for the first golfer to hole in one at the par three-17th hole.

But besides the car, Inchcape has also boosted its sponsorship in the event with cash contribution.

Speaking during the handover of the car to NMG’s Head of External Affairs and Marketing Clifford Machoka, Inchcape managing director Hussein Ibrahim said his company which also partnered with the Nation in the 2019 Classic, was most delighted to be partnering with Nation Media Group in support of the Nation Classic golf series and in particular the grand finale.

“Currently the long running golf series in the country, the Nation Golf Classic grand finale is definitely worth supporting, and we are extremely happy to be associated with such an event, and I promise to continue our partnership with the Nation Media Group in the future events because they are worth supporting,’’ said Ibrahim and added "with the car at stake on the 17th hole as a special prize for any golfer who will hole in one, this Saturday will be real fireworks at Royal and we are looking for the event and this time round, we will be most delighted to see someone drive away."

Machoka thanked Inchcape for once again agreeing to partner with Nation Classic, saying NMG has over the years hosted the series as part of its golf development programmes.

“We were not able to host the series last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, though this year we decided to do some few events, and I must thank all the corporates that have supported us. Our aim is to try and go back to how the Classic series events were when we used to sponsor the winner to play in places like Dubai and South Africa. I believe with such partners like Inchcape we will definitely make the series even more popular,’’ said Machoka.

Inchcape Kenya is among a host of corporates that have come out to support the grand finale this weekend. Others are Cigna, Premier Foods, Rentco, Bata, Sasini, ICEA Lion Group, Mahiga Homes, Cipla Don and East Africa Cables.

On the other hand, Rentco Africa PR manager Florence Mwangi said:

“We have had a good business relationship with NMG in our operation and we recognise them as the key stakeholders and amplifiers of leasing. We will continue to work together by creating awareness on the arrays of opportunities found in leasing.”

She said the company support sports and golf as a sport provides opportunity for people of all ages to engage in a fun yet beneficial activity to both physical and mental health.

“As sponsors of the Grand Final circuit, we are happy to have been part of the Journey with NMG. We have witnessed how the tournament has attracted the interest of golfers from all over the country during this pandemic. NMG has given us the brand visibility and platform to interact and connect with people across the region," said Mwangi.

Mahiga Homes Operations Manager Ken Mugoh said:

“We have been using NMG platforms in Print, Digital and Electronic media to market our projects over the years with huge returns on Investments, we have confidence on quality of their readers and audiences. As a real estate company we are looking for opportunities to network with NMG clientele and also to give our brand more visibility. And the golf classic grand finale is definitely a good opportunity for us."

Besides Royal members, the grand finale has attracted over 60 guests of NMG including some from the various clubs which hosted this year’s events such as Eldoret, Mombasa and Nakuru.

Eileen Belcher Trophy

Meanwhile the ladies will be at Karen Country Club during the weekend where ladies from all of over the country will participate in the annual Eileen Belcher Trophy.

This prestigious tournament was originally known as the Inter-District Cup. The cup was presented by Eileen in 1937 to encourage match-play between the districts.

Belcher was the first Chairman of the Kenya Ladies Golf Union. Over the years, the format has changed and today the competition is played in four Zones. Each of the four zones is made up of several clubs forming a team of three pairs, with one reserve.

The competition is 54 holes with 96 ladies playing foursomes match play-off scratch for all the three divisions. The scoring is two points for a match won and one point for a match halved.

In 2021, the clubs have been zoned as follows: Red Zone - Karen, Sigona and Rift Valley Region, Green Zone - Royal, Golf Park, Railway and Central Region, Yellow Zone - Muthaiga, Windsor and Coast Region, Blue Zone - Vet Lab, Limuru and Western Region. Absa Bank have generously sponsored this year’s event.

The elite golfers will be away in Kericho for the TeaFileds trophy where Nyali’s Adel Balala will be chasing his third back-to-back victory after winning the Kabete Open and Trans Nzoia Championship.