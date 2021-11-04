Scenic Limuru Country Club place to be

The scenic Limuru Country Club course is the perfect place to mark the weekend, particularly for members of the popular and fast growing country club, as lady captain Wambui Gitonga hosts the two-day 2021 Lady Captain’s Prize.

The tournament starts today with the Mixed Pairs better ball format.

The Lady captain Gitonga has brought a host of sponsors. They include Galana Oil, DTB Bank, Estee Lauder, Melvin’s Tea, Jamii Telcom and Keroche Breweries.

A field of 180 players had been registered to play by the end of yesterday.

Tomorrow’s main event has over 220 players drawn to tee off from 6.40am.

rofessionals are also invited to play.

These two-day action follows a curtain-raiser caddies competition held on Thursday.

Gitonga intends to host a junior event on November 14 in partnership with KPMG.

Meanwhile, the countrywide NCBA Bank golf series marks its 20th leg at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course where a field of 260 players are drawn to battle it out for the top five slots reserved to the club in the 2021 NCBA grand finale to be held in December.

So far 2,356 golfers have featured in the series since January.

The series also includes two junior events one of which was held at Karen Country Club while the second one is due in December at Muthaiga Golf Club.

This weekend’s tournament comes after last weekend’s Chairman’s Prize event where club chairman Ronald Meru was able to attracted a huge field of over 300 players including the local pros, who played their event on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meru has been drawn for the NCBA bank tournament. Others in the mix include Anthony Irungu, Evans Vitisia, John Gitonga, Bhavnish Chandaria, club captain Khushil Nathwani and Bo Ciera.

Leading the NCBA staff are their CEO John Gachora, who is drawn with Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, and Junior Golf Foundation trustee Regina Gachora. Because of the big field, teeing off begins at 6.30am.