Sandhu stays in the hunt for Windsor Classic title

John Lejirmah in action during a past tournament.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

  • Starting as the favourite in the competition, Sadhu, nicknamed “enigma of amateur golfing in Kenya”,  defied the sweltering heat to card a gross of 35 and a net of 54.

Jay Sandhu scored a total of 72 points on the first day of the Windsor Golf Classic at the Windsor Golf and Country Club in Kiambu County on Friday to stay in hunt for the title.

