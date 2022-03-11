Sandhu stays in the hunt for Windsor Classic title

Jay Sandhu scored a total of 72 points on the first day of the Windsor Golf Classic at the Windsor Golf and Country Club in Kiambu County on Friday to stay in hunt for the title.

Starting as the favourite in the competition, Sadhu, nicknamed “enigma of amateur golfing in Kenya”, defied the sweltering heat to card a gross of 35 and a net of 54.

He is among 96 golfers drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and South Africa battling for the title which was last won by Kibugu Mutahi. Sandhu is fresh from winning Sigona Bowl last month.

Related Central Region to debut at Tannahill Shield Golf

At Windsor, he has come up against John Lejirma whom he relegated to second place in the Sigona.

Also competing are Daniel Chelogoi, Chris Andrea and Avnish Bhandari.

Amateur golfer Sandhu is seeking to join the professional ranks this year.

Sandhu rose to the summit of Kenya’s amateur golf 17 years ago when he won the Kenya Golf Union Golfer of The Year (GOTY) series. Now aged 40, he is still giving Kenya’s much younger elite amateurs a run for their money.

“I am getting fitter and stronger. I am feeling 25. That’s why I have given myself a new challenge. I want to show what I can do for the game,” said ahead of the Windsor Classic event.