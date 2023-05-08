Samani, Mbuthia star in US Kids Golf Tour

Ishan Samani carded gross 88 to emerge the winner of the 15 to 18 years category during the US Kids Golf Local Tour tournament at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course on Sunday.

Samani won by one shot from Kushgra Sharma, while Kiunjuri Mathu was third on 90 gross. Meanwhile, in the 13-14-year-olds age group, Shashwat Harish of Karen was declared the winner with impressive score of 76 gross, followed by Tsevi Soni with 80 gross in second place and Ronan Patel with 84 gross in third place.

In the 12-year-olds age group, Andrew Gathere took top spot with 74 gross, while Tsorav Soni came in second with 76 gross, and Justin Ngeera finished third on 81 gross.

Amar Shah clinched the 11-year-olds age group title after securing first place with 73 gross, followed by Shay Chauhan with 86 gross in second place, and Alpha Ndungu Njenga with 91 gross in third place.

In the younger boys' categories for those who played nine holes, Gitonga Gitobu won with 39 gross in the 10-year-olds age group, while Adam Nesbitt emerged as the winner with 41 gross in the nine-year-olds age group.

Jeff Kibe won the eight-year-olds age group with 43 gross, Ivan Kipyegon Kimutai finished first in the seven-year-olds age group with 41 gross and Trevvy Mungai emerged as the winner with 41 gross in the six-year-olds and under age group.

In the girls' categories for those who played 18 holes, Antonia Mbuthia and Cherise Wachira both scored 93 gross, but Mbuthia was declared the winner in the 15-18-year-olds age group on countback. Hazel Kuria finished in third place on 104 gross.

In the 13-14-year-olds age group, Navya Nagda and Cherono Kipkorir both scored 87 gross, but Nagda was declared the winner on countback. Yolanda Yu emerged third with 93 gross.

In the 11-12-year-olds age group, Marya Nyambura emerged as the winner with 88 gross, followed by Sophia Nesbitt with 93 gross in second place, and Jewel Kaisha with 94 gross in third place.

In the younger girls' categories who played nine holes, Ashley Muyela emerged as the winner with 45 gross on countback in the 9-10-year-olds age group, beating Aria Dodhia, and Chloe Chiuri finished third with 48 gross.

In the eight-year-olds and under age group, Aarna Mengi took first place with 39 gross, followed by Irene Asiyio with 43 gross in second place, and Leticia Mwangale with 46 gross in third place.

NCBA Thika Branch Manager Julius Kareithi said; "We are delighted to partner with U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation to support the development of junior golf in the region."

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nyali Golf and Country Club: CSR Charity Golf Tournament; Winner- George Mokua 47 pts, Rajesh Kunverji 41, Neil Dodhia 40.

Gross- Omar Lewa 76, Guest- Martin Mburu 35, Nines; Mwai Mariga 21, Diana Nthiwa 22.

At Machakos Golf Club; April Mug’; SBM Staff winner- Richard Ngume 71 nett, John Kigathi 68, SBM Staff Lady- Gladys Titi 92, Rachel kariuki 112, Lady Winner- Rehema Okal 83, Guest- Suzanne Wanja 75, Steve Nyamanya 75. Division A- Mutuku Musyoka 69, Collins Kaloki 74, (B) Chales Kikuvi 69, Division C- Nathan Ateka 73 nett. Kathitu Munyao 76.

At Kericho Golf Club; Lady Captain’s prize- Eunice Korir- Winner- Rosemary Obara 39 pts, Wesley Siele 39, Men Winner- Kiplangat Sang 37, Collins Kipkurui 36, Lady Winner- Elizabeth Ngeny 35 pts. Joyce Cherotich 35, Junior- Elvis Koech 30 pts.

At Thika Greens Golf Resort; Mugumo Golf Day; Overall Winner- James Kibogo 42 pts, Man Winner- Jotham Wanjohi 40, Benson Kimani 39, Lady Winner- Ann Kanyori 38, Winfred Mugo 34, Best Tiger Winner- Erick Kibiru 39- Subsidiary- Teddy Thayu 43, Lady- Wanjiru Gathecha 38, Nines- Daniel Kamau 23, Esther Thal 21,